Carlo Ancelotti Warns Raúl Asencio of the Danger He Faces: 'you Could Get...'

Raúl Asencio has had a brilliant breakthrough in Real Madrid's first team. The young center-back has shown that he is ready to compete at the elite level, quickly adapting to the pace of high-level matches.

His defensive solidity and ability to face demanding opponents have earned him the trust of Carlo Ancelotti on several occasions. However, despite his promising performance, his immediate future with the team remains uncertain.

| Europa Press

Competition for the Position and Raúl Asencio's Possible Bench Role

In the coming weeks, Real Madrid will have several important matches that could determine who will be the starter in defense. In this regard, Carlo Ancelotti might not be so clear about Raúl Asencio's starting role in these key commitments. The reason would be the return of the best David Alaba, who, if he is at 100%, would take his place in the starting eleven.

This situation would put Raúl Asencio in the difficult position of being on the bench in crucial matches for the team. Although the Canary Islander has demonstrated his quality, the Italian coach has not been clear in his total confidence in him. Although he has given him some compliments, he has never been unequivocal in his support.

Carlo Ancelotti Warns Raúl Asencio

Carlo Ancelotti's recent statements are a clear example of the lack of confidence in Raúl Asencio. In them, he made it clear that he must improve tactically, not technically: "We haven't worked on the technical part with him, we've worked on the tactical part."

Additionally, the coach mentioned that "sometimes his aggressiveness is not the most appropriate, especially in the area," and that this could create dangerous situations: "You could concede a penalty."

These words from Carlo Ancelotti are a warning to Raúl Asencio about the need to improve certain aspects of his game. While the player has had outstanding performances, it seems that the coach doesn't fully trust him for major commitments. The criticism of Asencio's "aggressiveness" in the area reflects an aspect that the coach considers vital for the most demanding matches, where concentration errors can't be made.

Although Asencio has been decisive, these statements from Ancelotti make it clear that, in the most important matches, the coach prefers to have more experienced players. Specifically, Carlo Ancelotti might have in mind players who offer more guarantees in terms of tactical decision-making.

Raúl Asencio's Future at Real Madrid

Raúl Asencio's future at Real Madrid depends on how he adapts to Carlo Ancelotti's demands and if he improves the aspects pointed out by him.

Although his potential is undeniable, the competition in defense is real and Asencio will have to continue proving that he can be a reliable option in the club's key moments.