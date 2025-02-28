Luis Enrique Wants the '10' That Barça Couldn't Sign: Hansi Flick Is Amazed

Since Kylian Mbappé's departure, Luis Enrique has taken on a central role at PSG. The Asturian coach has renewed his contract until 2027, consolidating his influence on the club's sporting decisions. Under his direction, PSG leads Ligue 1 and is preparing to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

Luis Enrique has transformed PSG into a young and competitive team, moving away from reliance on big stars. This approach has revitalized the team, which now shows a solid and effective collective play. Now, moreover, it seems that he is going to secure the services of a signing that Barça likes a lot, but that Laporta couldn't afford a few months ago.

Barça and PSG Agree, Top Signing

Barça, under Xavi Hernández's direction, tried to recruit a top-level winger who dazzled at Getafe last season. The Catalan club showed interest in Mason Greenwood, but financial limitations prevented his signing. Now, Greenwood, who plays for Olympique de Marseille, has already scored 15 goals and provided 4 assists in 24 matches this season.

Faced with Barça's inability to finalize his incorporation, PSG has taken the lead in the race for Mason Greenwood. Luis Enrique has requested his signing, and the French club has made a 75 million euro offer to Marseille. This figure reflects PSG's determination to secure the services of the talented English forward.

Barça's Reaction

Laporta, aware of PSG's interest in Mason Greenwood, watches in amazement as Luis Enrique's team takes the lead in the race for the player. Barça, limited by its economic situation, can't match the offer presented by PSG. This circumstance forces the Catalan club to explore more affordable alternatives in the transfer market.

Flick's priority is to strengthen Barça's attack, but financial competition with clubs like PSG complicates the task. Despite this, the German coach trusts in the team's ability to attract young talents willing to grow at Camp Nou.

Mason Greenwood's Future

Mason Greenwood finds himself at a crossroads regarding his professional future. PSG's offer represents an opportunity to join an ambitious project under Luis Enrique's direction. However, Barça's previous interest and the possibility of playing in LaLiga are also aspects for the forward to consider.

Greenwood's decision will depend on various factors, including the sporting project, starting opportunities, and contractual conditions. Meanwhile, both PSG and Barça await with anticipation the resolution of this transfer saga. Although everything indicates that it will be Luis Enrique who will come out on top.