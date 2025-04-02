Carlo Ancelotti Talks About Real Madrid's New Gem: 'He Has a Future'

Real Madrid's season is being quite positive in all competitions. The team is still fighting for the three titles, LaLiga, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, which means that for now, their play isn't entirely questioned. However, it's clear that Carlo Ancelotti doesn't have his continuity at the club guaranteed: his future will depend on the titles he manages to lift at the end of the current season.

Despite his continuity being hanging in the air, Carlo Ancelotti doesn't lose sight of what's happening in Real Madrid's youth academy. The Italian closely follows the progress of the young talents from La Fábrica to see who can make the leap to the first team. In this regard, the name of Enzo Alves is being mentioned strongly in recent hours.

| @enzoalvesv

Carlo Ancelotti, in Love with Enzo Alves, the Jewel of La Fábrica

Although Carlo Ancelotti isn't known for frequently turning to the youth academy, this season he has had to rely on the young talents shining in the lower white categories. Raúl Asencio, for example, has been the latest to make the leap. The next one to do so could be Enzo Alves, son of the legendary Marcelo.

Enzo, at just 15 years old, is showing impressive talent and seems destined to play at Bernabéu in a very short time. He has made it clear that he has great potential, and Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with his performance. Last week he debuted with the Spanish U-17 National Team and, in his first match, it didn't take him even five minutes to score a goal and assist a teammate.

Moreover, last weekend, Enzo Alves played his first match with Real Madrid's Juvenil A. A match in which he delivered a great backheel assist, showing his quality and vision of the game.

Carlo Ancelotti's Words About Enzo Alves

Carlo Ancelotti hasn't hesitated to talk about Enzo Alves and show how impressed he is with his performance. "Enzo Alves? I remember we took a photo with his father Marcelo when we won La Décima! Enzo made the difference yesterday, he has a future... Everyone at Real Madrid is very excited about him."

These words reflect the great confidence Carlo Ancelotti has in the young talent, who seems poised to become a key figure for Real Madrid's near future.

Enzo Alves's Future at Real Madrid

With Carlo Ancelotti's support and the excitement he has caused at the club, everything points to Enzo Alves making the leap to the first team soon. His performance in the youth academy and his ability to make a difference are clear signs that he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

In this regard, Enzo's future at Real Madrid seems assured, and his evolution will be one of the topics to follow with more attention in the coming years.