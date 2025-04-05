Joan Laporta Cancels His Favorite Signing After Discovering the Truth: 'He Doesn't Train Well'

Joan Laporta has proven to be a key figure in the resurgence of FC Barcelona. His return to the club at a time of great need has made him an essential piece for the institution's stability.

Thanks to risky maneuvers, like the economic levers, Laporta has managed to improve the club's financial situation and restore the competitiveness it had lost. His management has been decisive, and his ability to make difficult decisions has won over the Barça fans.

Joan Laporta never hides and always faces challenges, which has earned him respect from both Barça supporters and detractors.

In matters like the Negreira Case, Barça's President did not hesitate to defend the club against accusations. He has done the same with Javier Tebas and any attempt to destabilize the team. In short, his firm and determined approach has solidified his figure as a leader for Barça.

Laporta and Deco's Sports Planning: The Interest in Rafael Leao

Despite his constant battles off the field, Joan Laporta is also fully dedicated to the club's sports planning, working alongside Deco for Barça's future.

One of the most important objectives for the next season is to strengthen the offensive area, and Rafael Leao, forward for AC Milan, is on the priority list. Leao is one of the most outstanding players in European soccer, and his profile would fit perfectly in Barça's attack.

However, following the latest news about the Portuguese player, Laporta seems to have changed his stance. Milan's coach, Sérgio Conceição, spoke harshly about Leao a few days ago.

Despite acknowledging his quality, Conceição pointed out that he lacks consistency:

"I knew Rafa from Portugal. In terms of quality, he's one of the best in the world, but he lacks consistency. If he finds it, he can become a star," said Milan's coach.

Additionally, Conceição mentioned that Leao is not starting due to his lack of commitment in training. "He doesn't train well. I'm the one who decides, I'm paid for that," added the coach, which has raised doubts about the player's professional attitude.

Leao's Situation and the Future at Barça

These words from Conceição could change Barça's plans. Joan Laporta, who has already met with Jorge Mendes, Leao's representative, is evaluating whether it is truly worth making a significant effort for the forward.

Although Rafael Leao remains the priority target to strengthen the offense, the attitude he has shown lately could make FC Barcelona reconsider signing him.

Rafael Leao's situation is uncertain, and his future at Barça will depend on his attitude and the club's final evaluation. If the player manages to improve his consistency and commitment, he could be a great addition.

However, Sérgio Conceição's words have cast doubt on whether Barça will be willing to invest so much in him.