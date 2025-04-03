José Luis Munuera Montero, better known as Munuera Montero, has been one of the main figures in the news after the Copa del Rey match between Atlético and Barça. The referee from Jaén, who has been officiating in the First Division for several seasons, was not at all accurate and lost control of the match on several occasions, which has led to serious consequences. The CTA believes that Munuera Montero made mistakes in several controversial plays, but the clearest one was the incident involving Azpilicueta, an Atlético de Madrid player who should have been sent off.

After the controversy, Barça exploded internally against Munuera Montero and the RFEF referee will receive a severe punishment that has already been confirmed. In fact, this punishment has already been made official in 'petit comité', although the referee of the match between Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona is already well aware of it.

[IMAGE]{859942}[/IMAGE]

It is not common for the VAR to call the main referee to review a decision and for the latter to stick to his criteria. This is what happened with Martínez Munuera, the referee in the VOR room, and Munuera Montero, the main referee who officiated the Atlético de Madrid-Barça Copa del Rey match held at the Metropolitano. The VAR alerted Munuera Montero to a possible clear red card, and the referee from Jaén stuck to his criteria: he did not send off César Azpilicueta, something completely incomprehensible.

Official Breaking News: Munuera Montero Receives Punishment After Atlético-Barça Copa Match

In fact, this performance by Munuera Montero will cause him problems for upcoming matches. According to 'Cadena SER', Munuera Montero will not officiate the Copa del Rey final between Barça and Real Madrid, which will take place at La Cartuja in Seville this month. Munuera Montero was among the candidates, but after his performance in the match between Barça and Atlético de Madrid, the Andalusian will not be in charge of officiating the Copa Clásico.

According to the same 'Cadena SER', the referee in charge of officiating the Copa del Rey Clásico in Seville will be César Soto Grado, a referee from La Rioja who is also not well-liked at Can Barça. Soto Grado, 44 years old and with multiple seasons in the First Division, would officiate this final and would be the top choice by the CTA, still led by Medina Cantalejo.

Munuera Montero will not be in the Seville final and his place will be taken by César Soto Grado, a referee who will officiate another Clásico, this time in the Copa del Rey.