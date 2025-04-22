Breaking News: Possible Doping Cases Alleged at Barça, 5 Players Involved

Barça, led by Hansi Flick, is closer than ever to winning this new edition of LaLiga EA Sports, something that undoubtedly causes a lot of pain and frustration from Madrid. Historically, controversy has always been sought when Barça wins, but in recent hours a theory has gained strength that goes far beyond the normal and conventional. From Madrid, it is claimed that Barça could have several 'doped' players, and the main ones pointed out are Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

Where does this theory that directly affects Barça come from? Well, according to 'e-Notícies', this theory originates from social media, flooded with comments about Barça. In this digital space, a kind of opinion trend emerged linked to the 'striking' bandages of some Barça players, who use 'tapes' on their respective hands. Barça has not issued any medical report, but 'e-Notícies' can confirm that all the bandages are applied either for comfort or due to a previous blow to the player.

In the case of Lamine Yamal or Raphinha, for example, both hit the wall after getting angry and, therefore, have received this compression bandage so they can play. Lamine Yamal did it after a training session about three weeks ago, while Raphinha got very upset during the international break he played, logically, with Brazil.

According to these theories, there would be up to 5 players from Barça involved in these alleged doping cases: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Pau Víctor, and Gavi. Due to the number of players who have worn it, this circumstance is at least striking and is linked to FC Barcelona. Many fans remember that Benzema wore a bandaged hand for years, both in Real Madrid and the French national team, making it a true talisman and object of comfort.

In fact, sources from Barça claim that, after the aforementioned injuries, many players feel more comfortable and secure using the bandages, so they have kept them. Several protagonists related to Real Madrid have gone viral for claiming that Barça could be doping to have greater physical performance. The truth is that Hansi Flick's team is well worked in that aspect, but it is 'crazy' to claim that it is due to doping, especially because of the strict existing controls.

Despite the controversy raised, this is not something new in soccer. Luis Suárez, for instance, has played much of his career with a bandaged hand.

"I had an injury in Liverpool. I messed up a bone in my right hand, a fracture, and they put a bandage on me. Then it went well for me; I was no longer injured, but I kept it," said the Uruguayan forward, who used this type of bandage regularly during his time at Barça.