U-turn with Ter Stegen, There's a Surprise: 'Flick Has Decided That...'

The season for Marc-André ter Stegen began promisingly, with great expectations for the German goalkeeper. After Hansi Flick's arrival and Sergi Roberto's departure, Barça's captain was preparing to experience a magical year. His position as the starting goalkeeper was more than assured, and his leadership in the locker room was key to the group's good functioning.

However, at the beginning of the season, Ter Stegen suffered an injury that completely altered his plans. This injury left Barça without their starting goalkeeper, and the club had to seek solutions in his absence. Szczesny, the Polish goalkeeper, received an emergency call from Flick and gladly accepted the proposal to join FC Barcelona until the end of the season.

Since his arrival, Szczesny has shown solid and secure performance, so Flick hasn't hesitated to give him the starting position ahead of Iñaki Peña, the third in contention. However, with the season coming to an end, everything can change. Ter Stegen is now fully recovered and has been training with the group for several weeks, so there could be a "sorpasso" in the Barça goal.

Flick Makes a Surprising Decision with Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen has expressed his desire to play before the current season ends: his goal is to be ready for a possible Champions League final. However, for the German to be included in the squad, Hansi Flick would have to drop Szczesny, something that won't happen. The Pole has been at a great level, and the German coach has no intention of changing his approach for such an important match.

In this situation, as a consolation, Flick has decided to include Ter Stegen in the list for the Copa del Rey final, a move that has surprised many. Although it's unclear if the German goalkeeper will play, this inclusion could be a show of trust from the club. It's possible that the captain will have an opportunity in the Copa, but it seems unlikely that he will be present in LaLiga or the Champions League.

The future of Ter Stegen at Barça is full of uncertainty. Although his quality and experience are undeniable, the injury has changed the dynamics in the goal. Szczesny's starting position is increasingly assured, and it seems that the German will have to wait for his opportunity in the Copa del Rey final or next year.