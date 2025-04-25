Raphinha Says Goodbye, Farewell Barça: His No. 1 Rival Will Play in the Premier League

Raphinha's season is outstanding and is making it clear why his name has slipped among the favorites to win the famous Ballon d'Or. With his skill, goals, and assists, he has proven to be an essential piece in Hansi Flick's scheme. At 28 years old, the '11' has reached a level that few expected, earning the admiration of the fans and making an impact at Barça.

Raphinha Is Among the Favorites for the Ballon d'Or

With his impressive performance this season, Raphinha has been one of Barça's most outstanding players. His impressive stats, which include key goals and assists in the League and European competitions, place him as one of the most complete players in his position. This great level has made his name on everyone's lips, with many considering him a candidate for one of the most prestigious awards.

Barça, aware of Raphinha's impact, must make key decisions to keep their star at the best level. In this regard, Hansi Flick's request, the team's current coach, is to reinforce the wings. This is because, although the Brazilian has been in great form, the lack of a reliable substitute can jeopardize his continuity without adequate rest.

Hansi Flick and the Need to Reinforce the Wings

Hansi Flick has conveyed to Deco and Laporta that one of the objectives for the next season must be to reinforce the wings. While Raphinha has been up to the task, the season has shown the need for a reliable alternative in his position. The coach's intention is to prevent the Brazilian from accumulating too many minutes and ending up exhausted, which could affect his performance and, therefore, the club's season.

Flick understands that Raphinha's level is so high that Barça can't afford a prolonged absence due to lack of rest. For that, it is necessary to have a high-level substitute player who can give him a break when needed. Squad management will be essential for Barça to compete in all competitions without sacrificing quality in play.

What has surprised many in recent days is the movement around Mohamed Salah. Liverpool has renewed the Egyptian with a million-dollar contract, which means that Mohamed Salah will not move to Barça as had been rumored for months. The news has caused a mix of relief and surprise, especially for Raphinha, who saw Salah as his main competitor for a spot on Barça's left wing.