A photo of Joan García emerges that changes everything: Barça didn't expect it

FC Barcelona's interest in Joan García is no secret. RCD Espanyol's goalkeeper is highly regarded by the Barça leadership and has been considered for a possible signing for weeks. However, before going after him, Barça must solve several pending issues.

First, the club needs to know what will happen with Szczesny, Ter Stegen, and Iñaki Peña. The Polish player is leaning toward retirement, the German generates doubts, and the Alicante native seems to be more out than in Hansi Flick's plans. This situation complicates Joan García's arrival, as they don't know what profile will be necessary for the next season.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @__joangarcia

The rivalry between Barça and Espanyol, main obstacle

Beyond the situation of the Barça goalkeeping, the main impediment for Joan García to wear the blue and red jersey is the historical enmity between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol. The Espanyol fans wouldn't look kindly on one of their players ending up with the eternal rival. This rivalry adds an extra layer of complexity to the operation and could provoke a strong negative reaction.

A photo that could change everything

However, everything could change after the recent appearance of an image that has ignited the debate. In the photograph, a young Joan García is seen visiting FC Barcelona's facilities accompanied by some friends when he was a child. At that time, he didn't even imagine reaching Espanyol's first team, but the image points to a hidden blue and red past.

A past that can bring positions closer

If this past is confirmed, Joan García would be delighted to sign for Barça. He would only have to make it public to earn the forgiveness and acceptance of the Barça fans. This would greatly facilitate the operation and could dissolve part of the initial rejection from his current club.

Indeed, despite the obstacles, Joan García is still highly regarded at FC Barcelona. His great season with Espanyol and his potential make him a strategic signing. The Barça board trusts that the operation can be closed and strengthen a goalkeeping position that urgently needs guarantees for the future.

Awaiting the final decision

Now it's time to wait and see how this story evolves. Barça is still focused on their goalkeeping and Joan García is one of the most attractive options.

The next summer transfer window will be decisive to know if the young goalkeeper, with a hidden past, becomes a new player for FC Barcelona.