The meeting with Eric García changes everything, from 25M to 40M, Inter Milan have been warned.

One of the biggest surprises of last season was Eric García's remarkable progress in Hansi Flick's system. The center-back from Martorell returned from his successful loan at Girona, where he achieved a historic qualification for the Champions League. Girona competed with Barça and Madrid until the end of the season, delivering a great campaign led by Eric García.

Hansi Flick, who has just arrived at Camp Nou, did not recognize Barça's versatile defender's qualities from the very beginning. During the first months of competition, Eric barely had any opportunities, which almost led to his departure in the winter transfer window. However, due to numerous injuries, Eric began to get minutes with the team.

His good work and outstanding performances started to turn the situation around, earning Hansi Flick's trust. Eric began to play regularly as a center-back but also as a pivot in midfield and sometimes as a right-back. His spectacular performance has made him a true wildcard for the German coach, and his contract renewal is imminent.

Eric García stops Dumfries's signing

Eric García's great season and his important role in the second half of Flick's system have earned him a contract renewal. In the coming days, Joan Laporta is expected to make it official; Eric will renew until 2029. The renewal of the Catalan center-back has also had consequences for signings, as it has halted the addition of Denzel Dumfries.

The Dutch Inter Milan player had an affordable clause of €25M, and Deco had almost closed his signing to compete with Koundé. A very attractive amount for Barça, who had considered signing him as a very complete right-back. However, Eric García has fully convinced Flick, giving him guarantees that he can use him as a right-back whenever he deems it appropriate.

Dumfries's clause increases

The possibility of Dumfries signing for €25M has vanished, as his clause has now risen to €40M. The footballer's agent informed Barça of the figures needed to finalize the deal, but the club would have ultimately ruled out his addition. Eric García's good work is highly relevant in this context.

Barça have focused on securing strategic additions in goal and on the left wing, just as Flick desired. Once the signings considered absolutely essential were completed, the club is now focusing on the departures of those not in the plans. Barça have put Héctor Fort on the market due to the reluctance of some center-backs to leave the club.