Breaking News! Gavi Explodes and Comments on Marciniak's Questionable Refereeing: 'That's Not...'

A few hours have passed, but the controversial penalty by Julián Álvarez that Szymon Marciniak annulled in the penalty shootout against Real Madrid is still being talked about. The latest to assess the controversial action led by Marciniak was Barça's youth player and midfielder Gavi, who gave his opinion on what happened at the Metropolitano. Gavi, when asked about this issue, did not want to elaborate too much, but hinted that Marciniak's decision was surprising and left no one indifferent.

Real Madrid is already in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after overcoming Atlético de Madrid in penalties, but Ancelotti's team advanced with controversy. Atlético de Madrid saw how Szymon Marciniak annulled a penalty for Julián Álvarez and, therefore, the controversy was once again served in the world of elite soccer. Europe has rallied with Atlético, as it is considered that, once again, Real Madrid was helped to advance to the next round in the Champions League, the top continental competition.

| Europapress

In the last few hours, several players have spoken out about the play, which has gone around the world. The latest to assess the situation led by the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak was Gavi, who did not hold back his opinion when commenting on the controversy. The Barça player, who has not been drafted by Luis de la Fuente for this international break, has refrained from controversies but has made his opinion very clear.

Breaking News! Gavi Explodes and Comments on Marciniak's Dubious Refereeing: "That's Not..."

Gavi will not go with the Spanish National Team, which is why this Friday, before the LaLiga match against Atlético de Madrid, he spoke to the media. As expected, Gavi was asked about the controversial penalty by Julián Álvarez, which was annulled because the Argentine forward supposedly touched the ball twice during the strike.

"I don't want to get involved," began Gavi. "The referees are the ones who decide, they have that rule, although I don't know how that goes exactly. What the referee says, you have to trust him," he confessed without doubting the referees.

Gavi was asked again by the 'Movistar+' journalist, and it was at that moment that the player from Los Palacios made it clear that, if it were up to him, that rule should be reviewed. "If the player touches it twice, I would repeat the penalty," confessed the Barça player, who assessed the controversial action led by Szymon Marciniak in this way.