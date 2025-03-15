Surprise, Goodbye Barça, He Leaves With Pep Guardiola: He Trades PSG for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola, known for his playing philosophy and success at various clubs, is going through a challenging season with Manchester City. The squad is in fifth place in the Premier League, which casts doubt on their qualification for the next Champions League. Additionally, a revolution in the squad is looming, with possible departures of key players like Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovačić, Bernardo Silva, and Jack Grealish.

From PSG to Manchester City: Barça Falls Behind

Bradley Barcola, the 22-year-old Frenchman, has emerged as one of the most promising talents in European soccer. During his time at Lyon, he demonstrated his potential, which led PSG to sign him in August 2023 for 45 million euros. At PSG, under the direction of Luis Enrique, Barcola has continued his rise, contributing significantly in Ligue 1 and in European competitions.​

| Europa Press

However, in recent weeks, his name has been linked to Manchester City. City's scouts have been impressed with his recent performances, especially in matches against teams like Liverpool and Rennes, where Barcola recorded a goal and an assist. This attention has led to speculation about a possible transfer to the English side.​

Barça's Interest and the Change of Course

For months, Barça showed interest in strengthening their attack with the addition of Barcola. However, recent reports suggest that the player is moving away from Barça and closer to Manchester City. This development in his future has surprised many, considering the advanced negotiations between PSG and Barça.​

PSG, aware of Barcola's value, will not facilitate his departure easily. It is expected that any attempt to sign him will involve a significant investment, which could be a challenge for Manchester City, especially if PSG is reluctant to sell.​

Implications for the Transfer Market

The possible arrival of Barcola at Manchester City would have several implications. For Guardiola, it would be a valuable addition that would bring dynamism and creativity to the attack. Additionally, his versatility would allow the Spanish coach to tactically adjust the team according to the needs of the match.​

Meanwhile, Barça will have to reconsider their options in the transfer market. The loss of Barcola as a target could redirect their attention to other available talents, which could alter their strategic plans for the next season.