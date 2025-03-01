Reveal the Price of Barça's No. 1 Target: Ter Stegen and Szczęsny in Trouble

Barça is going through a period of changes and the results are very favorable. Under Flick's guidance, the players are showing their best level and the fans are excited again. Signings like Szczęsny's have kept the club competitive and able to handle the absences.

Initially, Ter Stegen is the starting goalkeeper and if he returns to a good level, he will continue to be so. Iñaki Peña has been relegated to the bench and Szczęsny has managed to establish himself as the starting goalkeeper while the German is injured. Now, after the latest news leaked, the two starting goalkeepers could be in serious trouble.

[IMAGE]{53926}[/IMAGE]

Deco Seeks to Shake Up Barça's Goalkeeping

Ter Stegen arrived at Barça in 2014 for a price of 12 million, 8 below his value at that time. At that time, those from the Ciudad Condal were in a phase of reconstruction in the goalkeeping and needed a young goalkeeper to give hope. However, in his first year at the club, the German was overshadowed by Claudio Bravo.

After a season without prominence, Ter Stegen threatened to leave, so Barça finally ended up betting on him. More than 10 years have passed since that moment and the German has achieved great things at the club. Now, however, he is injured and will not return to the field until next season.

Initially, Iñaki Peña was going to be in charge of replacing Ter Stegen, but little by little Szczęsny has taken his place. Theoretically, this was not going to be the case, but Hansi Flick has ended up betting on the newcomer. However, for next season, Deco plans to bring more competition and Barça's top brass are very fond of RCD Espanyol's goalkeeper, Joan García.

Barça Already Knows Joan García's Price

Joan García has made it into all the predictions to occupy FC Barcelona's goal next season. At 23 years old, he has amply demonstrated that he has enough quality to make the leap to a more competitive team. Deco, who has been observing his performances for some time, knows that it is worth trying to sign him.

Additionally, according to new information, Barça already knows the price to pay for Joan García. He has a clause of 30 million that increases to 35 in the last fifteen days of all transfer markets. Therefore, if Deco wanted to execute his purchase, it would be ideal to do so with room to maneuver to avoid overpaying.

Joan García is one of the best goalkeepers in the league and is being the protagonist of RCD Espanyol. His play fits perfectly with Barça, and Deco and his entourage are following him closely. We will see if Joan García finally lands at Camp Nou.