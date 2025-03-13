Breaking News: Barça Calls Atlético de Madrid, Complain Against Marciniak

Real Madrid is already in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Atlético de Madrid in penalties, but Ancelotti's team advances with controversy. Atlético de Madrid saw Szymon Marciniak cancel a penalty for Julián Álvarez, and thus, the controversy is once again served in the world of elite soccer. Europe has sided with Atlético, as it is considered that, once again, Real Madrid was helped to advance to the next round in the Champions League, the top continental competition.

In all this anger from Atlético de Madrid, "e-Notícies" can confirm that Barça will also be part of the game, as they will call the colchonero club to file a complaint against Szymon Marciniak. Szymon Marciniak, the Polish referee in charge of officiating the second leg of the round of 16, was the protagonist of a decision considered "doubtful" and Barça might support Atleti. According to several digital outlets, Atlético de Madrid would seek to challenge the match, something that Barça under Joan Laporta would support through legal services: what Szymon Marciniak did was surprising.

Atlético de Madrid wanted to challenge the match until a few hours ago, but it seems that it will remain a simple complaint supported by Barça, who fear Szymon Marciniak. The colchoneros were based on a FIFA regulation that stated "a penalty should only not count if the ball's trajectory changes noticeably", but it has been disproven. The reason? That this regulation comes into play during regular time, but never during the penalty shootout: if the ball is touched twice, the penalty is canceled.

Despite Szymon Marciniak relying on a completely lawful regulation, Barça and Atlético de Madrid do not understand the intervention of the VAR, which should only act in clear actions. In fact, at this hour on Thursday, there is still no 100% clear image certifying that Julián Álvarez touched the ball twice before it went in. It is, for all the mentioned reasons, that Barça and Atleti will communicate to file a formal complaint against Szymon Marciniak, who had 'invented' help from the match's VAR.

Barça is aware that it will be difficult to challenge the second leg of the round of 16, but the culer club intends to avoid more upsets in this Champions League. Barça's main concern has a name and surname: Szymon Marciniak, the Polish referee who was caught in a locker room with a Real Madrid toiletry bag.

The white club, meanwhile, is already working with the quarterfinals of the Champions League in mind: their opponent after surpassing Atlético de Madrid will be Arteta's Arsenal.