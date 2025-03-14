Confirmed, He Is Already a New Barça Player: Deco Makes Joan Laporta Very Happy

Joan Laporta and Deco are carrying out a very cautious sports planning for the next season. The president and the sporting director know they can't make large investments due to the financial restrictions imposed by LaLiga. Thus, the strategy is based on smart signings and players whose contracts are ending, avoiding excessive expenses.

In this regard, Deco and Joan Laporta are already actively working to strengthen the squad without compromising Barça's economic stability. Despite having interest in stars like Gyökeres or Nico Williams, Deco and Laporta know that their signings would require selling several heavyweights from the culé locker room. For this reason, the culé board is betting on incorporating free players, and it seems that the first reinforcement for the next campaign is already secured.

Deco and Joan Laporta: Architects of the Defensive Renewal

One of the most important moves by the culé board is the incorporation of Jonathan Tah, a center-back from Bayer Leverkusen. Deco has been key in this signing, working directly with Tah's agents to close the deal. At the end of last year, Joan Laporta's right-hand man managed to reach a preliminary agreement with his representatives, leaving everything ready for the German defender's arrival at Barça.

The agreement has been enthusiastically received by Joan Laporta, who considers that Jonathan Tah will be an essential piece to strengthen the team's defense. Moreover, as we have already mentioned, he will arrive at zero cost, as this summer he becomes a free agent. It is true that the official announcement is still pending, but his arrival at Camp Nou for the next season is practically confirmed.

Jonathan Tah: Success for Joan Laporta and Deco

Jonathan Tah is a center-back of great quality and experience, with more than 250 matches played in the Bundesliga. At 29 years old, the German defender is well-known for his physical presence, standing out for his anticipation ability and his great skills in aerial duels. These attributes make him an ideal reinforcement for Barça's defense.

Tah has been a key piece at Bayer Leverkusen for several seasons, and his arrival at Camp Nou is considered a success. His international experience with Germany will also add value to the team, especially in high-level competitions like the Champions League. Flick has requested his signing, so he will surely have an important role.

With Jonathan Tah's arrival, FC Barcelona's squad will experience changes. One who could be affected by his signing is Eric García, who has had somewhat irregular performance. The competition in the center of the defense will increase, which could lead Joan Laporta and Deco to have to let go of the good Eric.