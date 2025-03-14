Better than Ronaldinho and Neymar: Signs with Barça, Cancels Saudi Arabia Deal

Neymar and Ronaldinho are two of the most iconic Brazilians who have worn Barça's jersey. Ronaldinho, with his magic and charisma, led Barça to win the Champions League in 2006. Neymar, on the other hand, was part of the feared offensive trident alongside Messi and Suárez, achieving multiple titles, including the Champions League in 2015.​

However, despite the achievements of Ronaldinho and Neymar, Raphinha has emerged as the most outstanding Brazilian in Barça's recent history. His performance this season has been exceptional, breaking records and earning worldwide recognition. In fact, the "11" has become the first player born in Brazil to surpass the figure of 10 goals in a single Champions League season with FC Barcelona.

Raphinha's Stellar Season

In the 2024-2025 season, Raphinha has accumulated 27 goals and 19 assists in 41 matches, standing out in all competitions. But it is in the Champions League where he is showing all his potential. His brace against Benfica last Tuesday consolidated his status, reaching 11 goals and placing him as the top scorer of the competition.

Given such performance, Raphinha has attracted the interest of several clubs from Saudi Arabia like Al-Hilal. He was strongly rumored last summer after rumors placed Nico Williams in his position, but he ultimately decided to stay. Now, to prevent him from being tempted again by the millions from Arabia, Barça has accelerated negotiations to renew his contract.

The new proposal seeks to extend his bond until 2030, improving his salary conditions and ensuring his stay at Camp Nou. Undoubtedly, great news for Raphinha, who will be delighted with Barça's decision and which will be made official in the coming days.

Raphinha Rejects Million-Dollar Offers from Saudi Arabia

Despite receiving lucrative offers from Saudi soccer, Raphinha has shown his commitment to Barça. He rejected a 100M euro offer from Al-Hilal last summer and remains focused on success with the Catalan club.

Raphinha has emerged as a leader on and off the field, contributing to the team's success in the Spanish Super Cup and other titles. His desire is to continue at Barça, seeking more titles and consolidating his legacy in the club's history.

Raphinha has proven to be an invaluable asset for Barça, surpassing the achievements of previous Brazilian legends. His commitment to the club and his exceptional performance reinforce his status as one of the best Brazilians in Barça's recent history.