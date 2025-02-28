Pablo Torre Reacts to Flick's Decision and Tells Gavi: 'friend, I Have...'

Pablo Torre returned to Barça this summer after his loan to Girona with the hope of establishing himself in one of the best teams in the world. During the preseason he showed flashes of quality and Flick gave him minutes in the first matches. However, his prominence has completely disappeared in recent months.

The German coach has made drastic decisions in the team's planning. Pablo Torre has been relegated to oblivion, not even making it into the most recent squads. The Copa del Rey was his great opportunity, but his absence confirmed that he doesn't count for Flick.

| Europa Press

Flick Pushes Him Out

Pablo Torre hoped to play in the Copa to prove his worth. However, Flick chose to do without him, leaving him out of the squad along with Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen. This latest blow has been decisive for the player to assume that his time at Barça must come to an end.

The lack of minutes has caused frustration in Pablo Torre. According to close sources, the player has shared his discontent with Gavi, his great friend in the culé locker room. "Friend, my days at Barça are numbered", he reportedly confessed, aware that his future involves seeking an exit.

An Almost Inevitable Goodbye in Summer

Everything points to Pablo Torre leaving Barça in the summer. His talent is still recognized and several teams have shown interest in signing him. Meanwhile, Laporta and Deco will try to manage his departure ensuring a certain control over his future.

The club's preferred option is a loan that allows him to continue developing. However, if an interesting transfer offer arrives, the culés could include a buy-back clause. If this is not feasible, the management will negotiate a percentage of future sale to maintain their influence over Pablo Torre.

Pablo Torre Wants to Keep Growing

At 21 years old, Pablo Torre needs to play regularly to keep growing. His situation at Barça prevents him from showing his potential, making an exit the best option. The footballer will analyze the proposals he receives and make a decision thinking about his projection.

Meanwhile, Flick remains focused on his project, with a clear commitment to other players. Pablo Torre, who arrived as one of the great promises, sees his continuity in the team increasingly distant. Unless an unexpected turn occurs, his farewell seems a matter of time.