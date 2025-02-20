Hansi Flick Gets It Right, Won't Play With Barça Anymore: 'what Happened Against Rayo...'

Since his arrival at Barça, Hansi Flick has shown a clear vision of what he wants for the team. His arrival marked a change in the playing philosophy, with a more vertical approach and constant pressure on the opponent. The German coach has been gradually adjusting his ideas, but he has already left his mark on the team's play style.

Implementation of an Aggressive Strategy

One of the hallmarks of Hansi Flick's Barça is its defensive aggressiveness. His system aims to catch opponents offside repeatedly, cutting off attacks before they pose a threat. Additionally, the high press in the final third of the field forces opponents to make mistakes, facilitating recoveries in dangerous areas.

| Instagram

Hansi Flick has not only committed to suffocating pressure but has also worked on the team's ability to retreat when necessary. Barça has shown that they know how to defend as a unit and quickly counterattack when the match demands it. This versatility has been key to competing in different scenarios and overcoming challenging matches.

Bold Decisions: Iñaki Peña's Bench Role

Beyond tactical changes, Hansi Flick has shown firmness in managing the locker room. One of his most notable decisions has been to bench Iñaki Peña and give the goalkeeping position to Wojciech Szczęsny. This choice was no coincidence, as the Pole has proven to be a reliable goalkeeper since his arrival.

The match against Rayo Vallecano confirmed that Szczęsny is the chosen one to defend the Catalan goal. The Polish goalkeeper had a brilliant performance, keeping a clean sheet and making decisive saves. His security between the posts was key for Barça to achieve a narrow victory in a very demanding match.

| Europa Press

Statistics Support Szczęsny

The goalkeeper's numbers reinforce Flick's decision to keep him as the starter. Against Rayo, Szczęsny made four crucial saves, showing reflexes and impeccable positioning. Additionally, he has managed to keep a clean sheet in five of the last ten matches, establishing himself as a pillar in the blaugrana defense.

With this performance, everything indicates that Szczęsny will remain the starter until the end of the season. Flick's confidence in the Pole seems unshakeable, and his level is meeting expectations. Meanwhile, Iñaki Peña will have to wait for his opportunity, knowing that the competition for the goalkeeper position is now more demanding than ever.