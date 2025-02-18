The Cta Sends a Message to Melero López After Barça-rayo Vallecano: 'you Have Done...'

The Andalusian referee, Melero López, didn't have an easy night. The Barça-Rayo Vallecano match was full of intensity from the first minute, with constant chances for both teams and a lot of controversy. There were several plays that could have gone either way and defined the final result: specifically, we're talking about three decisions that have sparked many comments.

The first was the penalty in favor of FC Barcelona that Robert Lewandowski converted into the only goal of the match. Íñigo Martínez was visibly held in the area and the VAR alerted Melero López that he should award the penalty. However, shortly after, in the opposite area, Cubarsí similarly held Ciss, but this time there was no punishment.

| Captura de pantalla, E-Noticies

However, the action for which the CTA wanted to send a message to Melero López wasn't any of those. The Technical Committee of Referees has only spoken out to assess the disallowed goal for Rayo Vallecano. Nteka, in an offside position, obstructs Íñigo Martínez's run, who doesn't manage to defend the visitors' shot, but everything was canceled.

CTA Sends a Message to Melero López After Barça-Rayo Vallecano: 'You've Done...'

After the match, the CTA wanted to make its opinion clear on the most controversial play of the Barça-Rayo Vallecano. At least that's what Isaac Fouto confirmed last night on El Partidazo de COPE. The analyst, who maintains a great relationship with the refereeing body, revealed the opinion of the Technical Committee of Referees on Melero López's performance.

Specifically, Fouto said that "all the referees and assistants consulted consider that not only is it a correct decision but a great management. The one who calls the offside is the assistant, but the one who interprets Nteka's position is the referee. There, the VAR doesn't interfere, it's a play canceled on the field and they rate it as great management."

Undoubtedly, a surprising statement, because while it's true that the play in question seems clear, there are other errors during the match that can't be overlooked. Melero López's performance, in general terms, was correct, but the inconsistency in establishing a lasting criterion is alarming. What is clear is that, in Nteka's action with Íñigo Martínez, the CTA has no doubts: the management was magnificent, so the goal is rightly disallowed.