He still hasn't renewed and Hansi Flick dreams of signing him: Ferran Torres, sentenced

Ferran Torres is having an outstanding season at Barça. Although he isn't an undisputed starter, he has proven to be a key piece when Hansi Flick requires him on the field. His ability to influence the game and contribute goals at decisive moments has been evident.

Despite his good performance, Ferran faces a complicated situation due to the demands of the German coach. Hansi Flick has requested to strengthen the offensive line with a world-class winger, which could jeopardize Ferran Torres's continuity in the culé team. This demand reflects the intention to further elevate FC Barcelona's competitive level, as right now, only the '7' has the necessary confidence to regularly come in as a game-changer.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick wants a top-level winger

Among the names that have emerged to strengthen Barça's wings are Nico Williams, Rafael Leão, and Marcus Rashford. However, Hansi Flick has a clear preference: Leroy Sané. The Bayern Munich winger is considered his "golden boy," a result of their time together both at Bayern and the German national team.

Leroy Sané hasn't renewed his contract with Bayern yet, which opens up the possibility of a free arrival at Barça. This situation would further complicate Ferran Torres's position in the team. Sané's incorporation would bring speed, technique, and imbalance, characteristics that Hansi Flick values and that could displace Ferran in the offensive rotation.

Moreover, Leroy Sané has already rejected offers from the Premier League a few weeks ago, indicating that he might be waiting for Barça. The culé economy has improved thanks to the board's decisions, and the boost obtained after the sale of Nico González to City could be the icing on the cake.

| Europa Press

Leroy Sané, a market opportunity

The possible arrival of Leroy Sané would also have favorable financial implications for Barça. By arriving as a free agent, the club could strengthen its squad without making a significant outlay, a strategy aligned with the entity's current signing policy.

For Ferran Torres, the competition would intensify. Despite his contributions and commitment, the arrival of a player of Leroy Sané's caliber could limit his opportunities. Ferran must further prove his worth to maintain his place in the team and convince Hansi Flick.

Meanwhile, Leroy Sané remains unsigned and Hansi Flick dreams of his signing, Ferran Torres finds himself at a crossroads. His future at Barça will depend on his ability to adapt and stand out in an increasingly competitive environment. That said, it seems his departure is still distant, as this very January, AC Milan inquired about his signing, but neither the culé board nor the '7' accepted.