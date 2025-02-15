Gavi Looks at Real Madrid, No One Expected This from Their Biggest Rival: 'If Everything Continues Like This...'

The 2024-2025 Season Has Witnessed Gavi's Resurgence. After a prolonged absence due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in November 2023, the young midfielder has returned with strength. His energy and determination on the field remain intact, solidifying him as a key piece in Hansi Flick's scheme.

Since his return, Gavi has participated in 22 matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists. His influence on Barça's play is undeniable, bringing dynamism and aggressiveness to the midfield. These performances haven't gone unnoticed by Luis de la Fuente, who is already considering his inclusion in future call-ups for the Spanish National Team.

| @FCBarcelona_es

The Importance of Gavi in the Spanish National Team

Gavi's return to the Spanish National Team is essential for the national squad's aspirations. His ability to break lines and his vision of the game add an additional dimension to the team, besides being well-loved by everyone. De la Fuente is aware of the importance of having players of his caliber to face upcoming challenges and won't hesitate to call him.

However, Gavi's possible call-up to the Spanish National Team brings an unexpected reunion: Dani Ceballos, Real Madrid's midfielder. Both players have had confrontations in the past, highlighting an incident in the Spanish Super Cup where Ceballos was caught pulling Gavi's hair. This episode highlighted the tension between them, so Luis de la Fuente had to try to calm the waters as best he could.

The Reunion with Dani Ceballos

Despite these clashes, the reality is that both Gavi and Dani Ceballos could share a locker room in La Roja very soon. The coach has downplayed these conflicts, emphasizing that there is no debate or conflict between them. Luis de la Fuente trusts in the professionalism of both to prioritize the well-being of the Spanish National Team over their personal interests.

Dani Ceballos has shown outstanding performance at Real Madrid, earning Carlo Ancelotti's trust. His vision of the game and ability to control the tempo of the match make him a solid candidate for future national team call-ups. Now that he has become an undisputed starter for the whites, his reunion with Gavi is getting closer.

In sporting terms, the coexistence of Gavi and Dani Ceballos in the Spanish National Team could be beneficial. Both bring complementary qualities that, if well managed, would strengthen the team's midfield. Their mutual understanding will be crucial for collective success in international competitions.