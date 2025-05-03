He's Better Than Pedri and Dani Olmo, Pep Guardiola and Flick Know It: Goodbye Barça, Hello City

Florian Wirtz, the prodigious 21-year-old German midfielder, has decided to take an unexpected turn in his career. After being linked to FC Barcelona multiple times, the young talent from Bayer Leverkusen has a great offer from Manchester City.

According to the German newspaper "Bild," Manchester City has offered Florian Wirtz a five-year contract with an annual salary of 25 million euros. A figure that far exceeds what he could have received at Barça.

| Europa Press

This financial offer has been decisive in his decision to reject other offers, including that of Real Madrid, which also showed interest in his services.

Pep Guardiola and Flick's Interest in Florian Wirtz

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's coach, has publicly expressed his admiration for Florian Wirtz, considering him the ideal successor to Kevin De Bruyne in the midfield.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick, Barça's coach, has also shown interest in the young German, although the competition for his signing has been fierce. However, Manchester City's financial offer has been decisive for the midfielder to choose to move to England.

| Europa Press

With his arrival at Manchester City, Florian Wirtz joins a star-studded team with aspirations to conquer the Champions League. His versatility and vision of the game fit perfectly into Pep Guardiola's playing style, who seeks to incorporate young talents with great potential.

Farewell to Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen, aware of Wirtz's importance in their scheme, has tried to keep the player by offering a contract renewal. However, Florian Wirtz's decision to join Manchester City will end his time at the German club.

The news of the transfer has caused a stir in German soccer. Experts and fans agree that Florian Wirtz's decision to join Manchester City represents an important step in his career.

This way, Florian Wirtz has made a decision that will mark the course of his career. His signing with Manchester City not only strengthens the English team but also underscores the growing attraction of the Premier League for young European talents. With his talent and ambition, Wirtz has the potential to become one of the most outstanding figures in world soccer.