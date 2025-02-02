Better than Nico Williams and younger: Barça's hidden gem plays in the Netherlands

FC Barcelona is experiencing a great moment in sports. The team of Hansi Flick has found the stability it was looking for, basing its play on verticality and quick transitions.

This new FC Barcelona is dazzling with its football and, although confidence in the players is high, the sports management doesn't want to be complacent.

Joan Laporta and Deco continue working on long-term planning, focused on strengthening the squad. One of Barça's current priorities is to bring in a left winger who can join Raphinha and give him rest in this tight schedule.

The main options on Deco's list are Rafael Leão from AC Milan, Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich, and Andreas Schjelderup from Benfica. In this regard, Nico Williams has been ruled out after the snub Joan Laporta suffered last summer.

| E-Noticies

However, the latest data released by the Champions League has revealed that Johan Bakayoko, a player from PSV Eindhoven, could be a more interesting option than the previous ones.

Johan Bakayoko, the best dribbler in the Champions League

The Belgian forward has caught Deco's attention with his outstanding performance in the Champions League. According to official data, the 20-year-old winger is the best dribbler in the competition, ahead of Lamine Yamal.

This season he has demonstrated his ability to break through defenses, achieving a total of 43 successful dribbles, more than any other player in the European competition. His ability to surpass opponents is a quality that hasn't gone unnoticed by FC Barcelona.

Additionally, Johan Bakayoko has had a remarkable season, with eight goals and three assists in 25 official matches to date.

These numbers not only highlight his scoring ability but also his contribution to PSV's collective play. This statistic has positioned him as one of the most promising young players in European football.

An affordable signing for FC Barcelona

Johan Bakayoko's contract with PSV ends in 2026, making his signing viable for FC Barcelona.

Although he isn't well-known, the player's performance has been outstanding and could offer an interesting alternative for FC Barcelona, both in terms of quality and cost.

| FCB

With the winter market open, Deco and the sports management continue to assess whether Bakayoko could be an option to add more depth to FC Barcelona's attack.

This, considering the demanding schedule ahead and the need Hansi Flick has to keep Raphinha fresh.

Key decisions for Barça's future

Barça continues to strengthen its pieces to maintain a competitive level in all competitions. With options like Bakayoko, the club could find a more economical and strategic alternative to strengthen the team, allowing Deco to continue betting on youth and talent.