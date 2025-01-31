Confirmed, exchange closed with Bournemouth: Pablo Torre says farewell to Barça

Pablo Torre, Cantabrian midfielder for Barça, is very likely to leave the culer club in the coming days of the transfer market, and his destination would be Bournemouth in the Premier League. Pablo Torre was taking advantage of the minutes Hansi Flick had offered him, but Barça, interested in a Bournemouth star, has offered him and will use him as a bargaining chip. Pablo Torre's season was positive, despite having a very limited role, but he will pack his bags and leave Barça to go to English Bournemouth.

The winter transfer market ends this coming Monday, February 3, so Barça is rushing its options to close new signings for Hansi Flick. The salary margin is limited, so Barça will have to sell or loan players to bring new pieces to the culer block. In this regard, Barça and Bournemouth are already preparing a last-minute bomb exchange: Pablo Torre says farewell to Barça, he is the main victim of this last-minute operation.

[IMAGE]{371470}[/IMAGE]

Pablo Torre's situation has remained the same despite the arrival of Hansi Flick, the German coach who wanted the Cantabrian not to go out on loan during the last summer market. After signing for Barça from Racing, the midfielder reported to Xavi Hernández, but he didn't fit in and had to go on loan to Girona to play regularly. However, in Montilivi, he also didn't find the necessary consistency, so he took advantage of Hansi Flick's hiring to return to Barça, a club that will now use him for an exchange.

Barça says farewell to Pablo Torre and will close an exchange with English Bournemouth, a Premier League team that occupies the seventh position in the overall standings. Barça wants to sign Dean Huijsen, a Spanish footballer and international with Spain, and to do so, they will send Pablo Torre to Bournemouth. In addition to offering Pablo Torre, Barça will pay about 30 million euros to secure Huijsen's services, who will become a culer in this same transfer market.