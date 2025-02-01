Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde, 2 offers for the same destination: 'They're going together to...'

The January market is not as busy as it initially seemed for Barça. The club's sports management, as Deco had already indicated, has focused on renewing key players. The renewal of Ronald Araújo, as well as those of Gavi, Pedri, and Gerard Martín, has been the focus of this winter market for the blaugrana.

However, rumors persist in the culé environment, and now it's Alejandro Balde's turn, who is reportedly being followed by the Premier League. Balde is one of the untouchables in Hansi Flick's scheme, having played 19 matches, 17 as a starter, playing 1441 minutes. Although the youth player is indisputable for Flick, it remains true that the sports management is looking for reinforcements for the left-back position to increase competition.

Initially, the figure of the Canadian from Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies, who was perfectly known by Flick, had been mentioned. Finally, this possibility has vanished, as the full-back has ended up renewing with the Bavarian team. Alejandro Balde, after an irregular start to the season, is showing his best version in recent matches, and Arsenal is reportedly following the youth player's movements.

Arsenal wants to strengthen its defense with 2 players from Barça

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's coach, has reportedly set his sights on Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé to strengthen the English team's full-backs. Barça is preparing for a very busy summer in terms of transfers and doesn't rule out cashing in on the mentioned players. Although both Koundé and Balde are indisputable for Flick, Joan Laporta and Deco would be willing to listen to offers for both.

Meanwhile, Jules Koundé is one of Barça's mainstays in defense, and his versatility is valued by Hansi Flick. The French international has definitively settled in the right-back position, not only for Barça but also for the French national team. Koundé is the third Barça player with the most minutes this season, only surpassed by Raphinha and Íñigo Martínez.

His magnificent performances are seen by Arteta as the solution to his defensive problems. Arteta sees Koundé as a versatile player who can play both as a full-back and a center-back. His great experience would allow him to quickly adapt to the demanding English Premier League.

The offer Arsenal is preparing

Arsenal has reportedly started to make a move for both players, with its offer for Alejandro Balde being 30M Euros fixed plus 10 in variables. Balde is no longer untouchable, and his defensive doubts have led Deco to seek another top left-back who can offer more defensive solidity. Joan Laporta's board considers that the price for Balde would be around 60M Euros, the expected figure to negotiate.

In the case of Jules Koundé, Arsenal would be willing to put 40M Euros on the table, a figure that Barça wouldn't accept. In summer 2022, the culé team already paid Sevilla the amount of 50M Euros, and Laporta wouldn't be willing to negotiate for less than 70M. If Arsenal wants to acquire both players, it will have to significantly exceed its initial offer and meet Barça's demands.