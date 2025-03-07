Alexia Putellas Rubs the Lamp and Makes a Wish to Hansi Flick: 'Let's See If We Can...'

Alexia Putellas already sees the light at the end of the tunnel. The captain of Women's Barça continues working on her recovery after the injury, and everything indicates that she will soon be back in top form. Her return is fantastic news for Pere Romeu's team, which faces the decisive stretch of the season with great aspirations.

But Alexia Putellas is not only thinking about her return to the field. In a recent interview with FourFourTwo, she made it clear that her ambition knows no bounds. Her message was direct and also included a special nod to Hansi Flick, the coach of the men's first team.

Barça's Great Challenge

Women's Barça has shown that they are capable of winning it all. Last season, they won the treble with the League, Cup, and Champions League, reaffirming their dominance in Europe. Now, the goal is to repeat the feat and continue making history.

However, Alexia has put an even greater challenge on the table. "We are the only club that has won both the men's and women's Champions League. More historic than that, we only have to win them in the same season, right?" she commented in the interview.

An ambitious idea, but not impossible. No club has achieved this double in the history of soccer, and doing so would make Barça an even greater legend.

Alexia's Role in the blaugrana Dream

For this wish to come true, Women's Barça must continue their path of success. With two consecutive Champions in their trophy case, Romeu's team is the rival to beat in Europe. Alexia's recovery will give them an extra boost of quality and experience in key moments.

The captain is much more than a player; she is a symbol, a leader on and off the field. Her presence inspires her teammates and reinforces the identity of a team that never stops fighting. If Barça wants to achieve their third consecutive Champions, they will need her magic.

Will Hansi Flick Respond to the Challenge?

The Barça men's team has a much more complicated challenge. After several difficult seasons in Europe, Hansi Flick's team seeks to regain their greatness. This season has shown signs of improvement, but winning the Champions League remains an ambitious goal.

Alexia's message could serve as extra motivation for the team. The German coach is a born winner, and the club has bet on him to return Barça to the elite of world soccer. If he manages to lead the team to the final and fight for the title, Alexia's dream could be a little closer to coming true.

More than just a wish, Alexia's words are a declaration of intent. A challenge that unites all of Barça, from the women's team to the men's.