He's Better Than Frenkie de Jong, but Says 'No' to Barça: Surprise, He Prefers to Go to Madrid

FC Barcelona Continues Its Search for Its Holy Grail: a conductor capable of creating plays from the back and contributing in defense. Something similar to what Sergio Busquets was.

If the time machine existed, the solution would be clear: bring back Sergio Busquets at 20 years old. However, since this is not possible, Barça must look for other options to find the ideal replacement.

| Europa Press

Frenkie de Jong, Barça's Current '5'

Currently, Frenkie de Jong plays the role of Sergio Busquets at FC Barcelona. The Dutch midfielder has shown his quality in building plays, but he has shown some defensive weaknesses. Despite this, Frenkie has become a key pillar in Flick's scheme, being indispensable in Barça's midfield.

However, FC Barcelona continues to look for a pivot with a more defensive profile. A '5' that combines defensive ability and ball distribution with elegance. But also stands out for the tactical intelligence that characterized Sergio Busquets during his time as a culé.

Interest in Zubimendi, Kimmich, and Partey

In recent months, Barça has considered several players to fill this vacancy. The option of Martín Zubimendi was present, as the Real Sociedad midfielder meets many of the requirements that Barça seeks. Joshua Kimmich, from Bayern Munich, has also been an attractive option; and even Thomas Partey, from Arsenal, fits the profile Flick needs.

| Europa Press

However, Barça's true target is another. It is a better and more complete pivot than Frenkie de Jong. A talented midfielder who is highly regarded in the offices of the culé entity, but who is expected to play at Real Madrid.

Sandro Tonali, Barça's Desire

Barça's great desire to strengthen the midfield is Sandro Tonali, Newcastle's midfielder. Tonali, who has been compared to Sergio Busquets due to his ability to balance the game both in defense and attack, perfectly meets Barça's requirements.

The Catalan team already attempted to sign him by offering 65 million in 2020 when the Italian played at AC Milan, but it didn't materialize. Now, Sandro Tonali has taken a step further in his career and has impressed in the Premier League, which has significantly increased his market value. However, despite Barça's interest, Real Madrid's needs are still greater.

Real Madrid Gets Ahead of Barça

Despite Barça's interest, it seems that Real Madrid is also on the lookout. The whites need to find the successor to Toni Kroos, and Sandro Tonali fits perfectly in that profile.

With the interest of both clubs, the competition for the Italian player will be fierce, and his future will depend on the offers he receives this summer. The transfer market promises to be busy, and the fight for the Italian midfielder promises to be one of the great sagas.