Breaking News! Up to 7 Barça Players Accused of Doping: 'The Bandages and the...'

The controversy and rivalry between Barça and Real Madrid is more alive than ever and doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. The latest is a serious doping accusation coming from Madrid, where it is claimed that up to 7 players from Barça are doping. The theory? That the players from Barça are using bandages to hide wounds on hands and wrists caused by injections.

First it was Kiko Matamoros, then it was Paco Buyo, and now it has been Doctor Niko Mihic, former doctor of Real Madrid for seven years. In an interview published by "MARCA", Mihic explained that "everyone knows that the easy way to access veins is through the wrists and hands".

This is not the first statement of this kind, as sources from Real Madrid have been trying for weeks to discredit Barça by claiming that several players from Hansi Flick's team are doping. The truth is that many Barça players use bandages on their hands, but club sources assure that it is due to minor traumatic injuries or simply for comfort.

Historically, there has always been an attempt to generate controversy when Barça wins, but in recent weeks a theory has gained strength that goes far beyond the normal and conventional. From Madrid, it is claimed that Barça could have several "doped" players, and the main ones pointed out are Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

Where does this theory that directly affects Barça come from? Well, according to "e-Notícies", this theory originates from social media, flooded with comments about Barça. In this digital space, a kind of opinion trend emerged linked to the "striking" bandages of some Barça players, who use "tapes" on their respective hands. From Barça, no medical report has been issued, but "e-Notícies" can confirm that all the bandages are applied either for comfort or due to a previous blow to the player.

In the case of Lamine Yamal or Raphinha, for example, both hit the wall after getting angry and, therefore, have received this compression bandage so they can play. Lamine Yamal did it after a training session about four weeks ago, while Raphinha got very upset during the international break he played, as is logical, with Brazil.

Barça describes some assessments appearing on social media as "intolerable" and reserves the right to take legal action. In fact, in Barça's locker room, it generates laughter, as 90% of the players use these bandages for comfort and "safety".

According to these theories, there would be up to 7 Barça players involved in these alleged doping cases. The main ones are: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Pau Víctor, and Gavi. Due to the number of Barça players who have worn it, this circumstance is at least striking and is linked to FC Barcelona.

The current situation with the famous bandages is reminiscent of the Barça of Pep Guardiola, which was also searched for the nonexistent to criticize it. Back then, there was some insinuation of doping, which ended in a lawsuit.

"I believe that a player doesn't play with equipment that designs an injury unless it's to do something with it", emphasized Niko Mihic, former doctor of Real Madrid.