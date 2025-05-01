Confirmed, Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger Already Know It: Goodbye Madrid, He's Going to Atleti

Real Madrid must solve one of its most urgent needs for the next transfer market: strengthening its defense. Injuries to key players, such as Éder Militao and Dani Carvajal, have left the team without enough depth in the backline. Additionally, doubts about the future of Lucas Vázquez or David Alaba have led Florentino Pérez to decide that it's time to sign at least one center-back and one full-back.

For several seasons, Real Madrid hasn't made major transfers in its defensive line, but this summer it seems things will change. Florentino Pérez is determined to sign high-profile players who bring quality and stability to the white rear. Looking ahead to the next campaign, the president knows that the team needs to incorporate new names to keep competitive both nationally and in Europe.

Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger Are Indisputable

Raúl Asencio has surprised with his performance this season, while Antonio Rüdiger remains untouchable. However, Florentino Pérez isn't satisfied and wants more. The two mentioned defenders have been important pieces, but the president of Real Madrid wants to ensure a balanced squad, with healthy competition in all positions.

In this regard, several names have been mentioned to strengthen Madrid's defense in recent weeks: Aymeric Laporte, Dean Huijsen, and William Saliba. However, it's still unclear who will be chosen to complete the defensive line. However, in the last few hours, one of the main candidates has been ruled out.

Cuti Romero Moves Away from Real Madrid and Points to Atleti

Cristian "Cuti" Romero, center-back for Tottenham Hotspur, has been strongly linked with Real Madrid in recent months. The Argentine, known for his defensive toughness and ability to lead the backline, was one of the favorites to join the white club.

However, in the last few hours, the player has been linked with Atlético, who has shown a strong interest in signing him. Simeone has expressly requested Cuti Romero to strengthen Atlético's defense and the red-and-white club is bidding strongly to secure his services. A scenario that forces Real Madrid to change its target to strengthen its defense.

A Crucial Transfer Market for Real Madrid

This summer's transfer market will be crucial for Real Madrid, which needs to significantly strengthen its defense. With Cuti Romero out of the picture, Florentino Pérez will have to make decisions about new reinforcements in the backline.

Although Raúl Asencio and Antonio Rüdiger remain key pieces, the addition of a new top-level center-back will be essential to face the challenges of the next season.