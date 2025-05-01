Messi's Best Partner Crowns Lamine Yamal: 'How Do You Make It So Easy?'

It had been a very, very long time since FC Barcelona fans witnessed such a performance at their stadium. Last night, Lamine Yamal, just over 17 years old, was the architect of a match to remember. Emulating the best Messi, in the Champions League, and in front of his audience, the great jewel of La Masia showcased all his talent before the eyes of the world.

His goal was simply unbelievable; it came at a moment of utmost need for his team and Lamine Yamal proved why he is valued at 180 million. At least according to Transfermarkt, but the reality is that for FC Barcelona and its supporters, he is priceless. As we say, he scored a goal and could have scored a couple more, crowning himself in the Champions League against Inter Milan.

Flood of Praise for Lamine Yamal

Lamine, who yesterday reached 100 matches with Barça, was the best by light years from the next despite UEFA awarding the MVP to Dumfries for his brace. Everyone agrees that the FC Barcelona star was the one who made the difference. Erling Haaland, for example, couldn't contain his emotion and, in the middle of the match, shared an image with Lamine Yamal in the background and the following message: "This kid is unbelievable."

But, without a doubt, the one who highlighted Lamine Yamal's performance publicly the most was Thierry Henry, one of Messi's best partners. In their day, they shared nights of glory at Camp Nou and yesterday, once again, he showered Lamine with praise. Even a star like Thierry Henry had to ask him for his jersey.

Thierry Henry Says What Many Think About Lamine Yamal

Thierry Henry was a great squire for Messi, but now he is retired and comments on the UEFA Champions League on television. He does so alongside two other icons like Jamie Carragher and Micha Richards on the Sports Golazo de la CBS program. Last night, after the duel between Barça and Inter Milan, they were able to chat with Lamine Yamal.

Thierry brought out his Spanish and acted as an interlocutor with Lamine, whom he praised from the start. "First, I wanted to say: What a great match! Second, you already have 100 matches with Barça, something spectacular at your age. I wanted to ask you how it's possible that you're doing so well, how you make it look so easy," Henry began.

Lamine Yamal, who only showed a bit of joy after the draw while speaking with Thierry Henry, replied with sincerity and humility. "I try to enjoy and make people enjoy," he said.

A statement to which Henry fell at his feet. "It's a pleasure to watch you play, not only how you play but how you read the game, I enjoy watching you play a lot," he concluded.

It's evident that Lamine Yamal will make history at Barça. Right now, unable to drive off the field due to being underage, he is handling everyone at his will. Inter had to put three defenders on him to try to stop him, and they couldn't; Thierry Henry knows it and that's why he has praised him once again.