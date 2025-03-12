From the Premier League to Barça, He Only Wants to Play at Camp Nou: Raphinha, Shocked

Raphinha is at the best moment of his career and few footballers could challenge him right now. The Brazilian is playing better than ever and his statistics are among the best in Europe. In fact, in terms of numbers, he has already surpassed last season's Vinícius Júnior, who seemed the clear winner of the Ballon d'Or.

Since Hansi Flick has arrived, Raphinha is playing better than ever and the fans are thrilled with him. With Xavi, he went through difficult times, but with the German coach, he seems completely unleashed. However, one of the few players in the world who could take his place has offered to come to Barça this very summer.

Raphinha's Numbers Impress

Raphinha hasn't had it easy at all and has had to go through many tough moments before reaching glory. The Brazilian has experienced very tense situations in soccer, such as the narrow escape of Leeds. Since his arrival at Barça in 2022, the winger has been heavily criticized, but Flick's presence has changed everything.

Raphinha wasn't at a good level last season, where he couldn't find his place in Xavi's scheme. However, this year he has unleashed himself and many people are calling for the Ballon d'Or for him. The truth is that given what we've seen, it's likely he will win it, as he already has 27 goals and 19 assists across all competitions.

The only one who can match Raphinha's numbers is Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star. So far this season (41 matches), the winger has 32 goals and 22 assists. Undoubtedly, his performance is equal to or better than Raphinha's, and their paths could cross in 2025, as Salah has offered to play at Barça.

Mohamed Salah, the Only One Who Can Bench Raphinha

Last summer, according to Sport, there were already approaches between Barça and Mohamed Salah, and now they could be repeated. It seems, Salah has offered himself to Barça after confirming he won't continue at Liverpool. A request that Deco, Flick, and Laporta are already jointly evaluating to make a decision.

Mohamed Salah's salary is around 15M, so a pay cut is an indispensable condition for him to land at FC Barcelona. However, despite being a right winger, considering that Lamine Yamal is untouchable, the Egyptian would have to adapt to the left. A situation that would force him to compete directly with Raphinha, the most likely winner of the next Ballon d'Or.