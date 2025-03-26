Barça Uses Clément Lenglet as a Bargaining Chip to Sign Atlético's Best

Clément Lenglet has been in the spotlight since his arrival from Sevilla in 2018. The center-back started at the team from the Ciudad Condal earning the fans' appreciation, but he has gradually lost it. In fact, many fans have been calling for his sale for several seasons.

Barça has significantly improved its finances, but it still can't afford to keep those who aren't necessary. Clément Lenglet is a clear example of this: he is on loan at Atlético de Madrid because he isn't part of Hansi Flick's plans, so his permanent departure is a matter of time. Moreover, his astronomical salary has become a problem, so Deco and Laporta have a plan to use the Frenchman as a bargaining chip to get the best.

Clément Lenglet Holds the Key

Barça has had to part with several of its assets recently because they didn't fit into its plans. Clément Lenglet has been one of them, but the Frenchman's ways haven't pleased the culés. Although they wanted to sell him on various occasions, the center-back refused and moved for the money.

Fortunately for Barça, Atlético de Madrid needed a center-back and went all out for Clément Lenglet's loan. At the Metropolitano, Lenglet has found his place and has become indispensable in the center of the defense. Now, Simeone wants to incorporate him permanently, and an exchange could take place.

Yes, because Barça wants to take advantage of Clément Lenglet to make Hansi Flick's number one request a reality. The German coach was won over with Julián Álvarez in the Copa del Rey match held a few weeks ago and wants to have his services. However, it won't be easy.

Clément Lenglet Could Open Barça's Doors to Julián Álvarez

Robert Lewandowski won't be eternal, and the culé board is already thinking of another '9' who can replace his goals in the short term. Thus, both the coach and the board have thought of Julián Álvarez, the star of Atlético de Madrid. Considering thatJulián Álvarez won't leave for less than 100M, Barça would have to include Clément Lenglet in the operation to lower the price.

Even so, Julián Álvarez is very happy in the capital, so it's unlikely he will move. Barça values Clément Lenglet at about 15-20M, so they could get a significant discount on Julián if Atleti accepts. We're talking about a transfer that could be around 90 'kilos' + the Frenchman, an amount Deco should first obtain by selling other players.

Ronald Araújo, Christensen, or Ansu Fati are also others who could facilitate this exchange and make it even more feasible. In any case, it's clear that Julián Álvarez is very much liked at Camp Nou and could be an interesting target. We'll see if there are any moves this summer or if it all remains just a rumor.