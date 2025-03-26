Andriy Lunin Receives a Great Offer and Florentino Pérez Reacts: 'The Best is Coming'

Relegated to a secondary role at Real Madrid due to Thibaut Courtois's level, Andriy Lunin would have many options to be the starting goalkeeper in any other team in the world. The Ukrainian goalkeeper arrived in Chamartín in 2018, and although he has never been an undisputed starter, a few months ago the club made his renewal official until June 2028. His desire is to end up succeeding at Bernabéu, but he is aware that with Courtois in goal, it will be a very complicated task.

Meanwhile, within the white club, they are very satisfied with Andriy Lunin's attitude and his role in the team, always available to help and build team spirit. However, they are also aware that his high level attracts the attention of other great teams and that Lunin wants to have more minutes to play more regularly. In this situation, the white board knows it will be difficult to retain Lunin, who also has an interesting offer on the table.

| Europa Press

Consequently, Andriy Lunin has an uncertain future in the capital and could head to Türkiye: Galatasaray wants to acquire his services. But in addition, a giant of the Premier League like Manchester City has also set their sights on him. The English team is in the midst of a renewal, and the Real Madrid goalkeeper is the reliable goalkeeper they need for their new project.

Andriy Lunin Leaves His Spot to the Best

Florentino Pérez has already taken action in the face of Andriy Lunin's possible departure, looking for a reliable substitute who can fill his gap. The white sports management would have focused their interest on the RCD Espanyol goalkeeper, Joan García, who has a clause of 30M. The Catalan goalkeeper is having a great season, being the goalkeeper with the most interventions in the League.

Real Madrid Wants Joan García

RCD Espanyol is going through very delicate economic times, and their salvation would come through a good sale. Currently, their most valuable asset is under the posts, the 23-year-old goalkeeper from Sallent, Joan García, is beginning to be highly sought after in the market. Real Madrid knows this and will not miss the opportunity to execute his signing.

RCD Espanyol has set a price for their starting goalkeeper; the club that wants Joan García will have to pay the clause set at 30M. In fact, if Joan García is drafted by the national coach, his clause will de facto become 35 "kilos." The goalkeeper is very much liked in Chamartín, which, combined with Espanyol's need to sell, it would not be strange for the one from Sallent to head to the capital this summer.