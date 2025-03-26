There is no doubt that Barça's major signing this season has been Hansi Flick, who has completely revamped the team's image. His arrival and decisions, at all levels, have borne fruit by leading Barça back to a victorious path. A few months ago, the club was a sinking ship, and the new "captain" has righted the course for the Catalans.

Flick has bet on the talent from La Masia, and the young players have replied perfectly, forming a group full of promises that perfectly combines the presence of several veterans. Each player has a specific role, and the team knows exactly how to play. Additionally, Hansi Flick has made a series of very successful changes, but the most notable has been his bet on Szczesny: the Pole came out of retirement and is still undefeated.

Meanwhile, the central pair Cubarsí-Martínez has also worked wonderfully, proving the German coach right. All this without forgetting that, in the midfield, Hansi Flick has revived a Frenkie de Jong who was more out than in during the winter market. Frenkie feels like a protagonist again alongside Pedri, while Dani Olmo is the starting attacking midfielder joining the trident in the offensive area.

Without a doubt, Hansi Flick must be listened to, as his decisions show a broad soccer knowledge. He knows he has a great team, but he has requested a specific signing that he believes could further enhance the locker room. Deco and Laporta have been working on his transfer for months, although Liverpool has appeared at the last minute, which could complicate the operation.

Hansi Flick and Liverpool, After the Same Signing

For months, Barça's sports management has been working to strengthen the squad for the next season. Deco, alongside Hansi Flick, has bet on signing a central defender that the German coach knows perfectly. We are talking about Jonathan I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text you would like translated?, who finishes his contract this season with Bayer Leverkusen and has been a key piece for Xabi Alonso's team.

Barça entered into talks with the German international last January and seemed to have everything set for his signing. Jonathan I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text you would like translated? has refused to renew with the Germans and is clear about his departure from Leverkusen next summer. But in recent hours, strong Premier League teams have reportedly interfered in the German's signing, and his arrival at Camp Nou could be in jeopardy.

Liverpool and Tottenham Show Interest in Jonathan I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text you would like translated?

Although at Barça the signing of Jonathan I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text you would like translated? is considered closed, the reality is that there is only a verbal agreement and a commitment from the footballer. The German central defender has reportedly received interest from Tottenham and Liverpool, knowing that the international's contract ends in the summer. Liverpool, which will likely be without Van Dijk in the summer, is bidding very strongly for I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text you would like translated?.

Liverpool would see Jonathan I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text you would like translated? as the experienced central defender they need in the backline to restore the team's lost solidity. At Barça, the signing of I'm sorry, but it seems that the text you provided for translation is incomplete. Could you please provide the full text you would like translated? could be frustrated if Deco is not able to offload one of the 5 existing central defenders. It is evident that busy months are approaching, and the summer market will give much to talk about.