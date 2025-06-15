Confirmed, Gerard Martín already has a replacement in case he leaves: Barça pays €30M

Gerard Martín's future at Barça is uncertain despite having renewed his contract until 2028 and having Flick's trust. It's undeniable that Gerard has performed excellently in all his appearances, but it's also true that Barça needs more to compete for all the titles. The sporting management has been working with several alternatives for some time.

Hansi Flick wants him to stay, but Deco has already set a price for his departure: 12M is the amount any club will have to pay if they're interested in signing him. For now, Bournemouth from the Premier League has shown interest in the player and could be willing to pay the indicated amount. In this scenario, Barça is preparing, if necessary, to make the desired signing for the left-back position.

Alejandro Balde will remain the starter on the left wing, and as a top-level substitute, Alejandro Grimaldo has been mentioned for some time. The former La Masia player has had brilliant seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, and the German club has valued him at 30M. Depending on Gerard Martín's future, Grimaldo could arrive at Camp Nou this summer.

Gerard Martín attracts Premier League interest

Gerard Martín's future is more open than ever. The 23-year-old left-back, a revelation this season, has attracted the interest of several English clubs. Bournemouth and Wolverhampton have started talks to explore the possibility of signing him. Due to Balde's physical problems, Flick urgently turned to Gerard Martín, who more than justified his trust.

Gerard has played 42 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 6 assists, being a starter at key moments in the Champions League semifinals. Both English clubs have sufficient funds after major operations and are willing to reinvest part of it in a reliable left-back. Gerard Martín has proven to be a solid defender who's hard to beat.

Alejandro Grimaldo, the possible return of a youth academy graduate

If Gerard Martín's sale is finalized, it's very likely that the chosen replacement will be Alejandro Grimaldo, currently playing for Leverkusen. This season, he has played 48 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 13 assists. Grimaldo has never closed the door to a return to Barça, and at 29, he leaves open the possibility of coming back.

He has a valid contract with the German team until 2027, and his good performances mean he has more offers. The 30M that Leverkusen is asking wouldn't be a problem for Barça, which would see in the left-back a top replacement to compete with Balde for the position. Barça was the team that developed him, and the player's wish would be to return at the peak of his footballing maturity.