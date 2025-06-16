Kylian Mbappé gives the green light to his signing: he will arrive in 2026, Florentino is responsible

Kylian Mbappé has completed a very positive first season at Real Madrid. Although the collective results haven't been the desired ones, the French forward has shined on an individual level. With 43 goals in 56 matches, Mbappé has shown that his offensive power is unmatched and that he's a key player for Madrid.

However, Kylian Mbappé didn't come to Real Madrid just to score goals. His main goal is to win major titles like the Champions League, something he hasn't achieved in his first year in the Spanish capital. To reach that goal, the squad must improve and strengthen in several key positions, something Florentino Pérez has kept in mind.

| Europa Press

Florentino Pérez listens to Kylian Mbappé

Florentino Pérez is aware of the need to take a big step in building the team. Real Madrid's president has decided to make an effort to improve the squad and give Kylian Mbappé what he needs to win titles. In this regard, Florentino has already made the decision to sign one of the best defenders in the world; however, his arrival is scheduled for next summer.

Specifically, following Kylian Mbappé's recommendations, Florentino Pérez has opted for William Saliba. The Arsenal center-back, Mbappé's compatriot, is highly valued for his quality and defensive maturity. Florentino has ordered that his signing be executed in 2026, since Saliba's contract with Arsenal ends in 2027 and he could leave Emirates for a modest price.

William Saliba's arrival has gone from being a whim to an obsession for Real Madrid. Florentino Pérez believes he can be a great addition to strengthen the defense and give the team the solidity needed to compete for titles. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé, who knows him perfectly from the French National Team, has given the green light to his signing.

Kylian Mbappé's future at Real Madrid under Florentino Pérez

With this move, Florentino Pérez shows his commitment to Kylian Mbappé's project at Real Madrid. The signing of William Saliba will be one of the key pieces to improve the competitiveness of the new merengue manager's squad, Xabi Alonso.

With a stronger defense, Real Madrid will be able to aim for major titles, such as the Champions League and La Liga. Giving Mbappé the tools he needs to achieve his goal is synonymous for Real Madrid with winning more titles.