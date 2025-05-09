Maximum happiness at Barça: Laporta confirms Iniesta's presence for El Clásico

Just hours before the La Liga Clásico, Barça under Joan Laporta already confirms a bomb news linked to Andrés Iniesta. The former footballer of Barça, among other teams, will return to the culer discipline before the La Liga Clásico, as announced by the Catalan entity presided over by Joan Laporta.

| Europa Press

The former Manchego footballer Andrés Iniesta has been retired for a few months and, therefore, away from the playing fields, but Barça has already confirmed that he will return to the culer discipline. Joan Laporta, president of Barça, has surprised everyone by announcing the return of Andrés Iniesta to the Catalan entity before the Clásico, although it will only be temporary.

Maximum happiness at Barça: Laporta confirms Iniesta's return for the Clásico

The return of Andrés Iniesta to Barça will be announced in style: the former footballer, already retired, will wear shorts again in a legendary Clásico to be played in Kobe. However, Joan Laporta has confirmed that it won't be just any Clásico, as Iniesta will return to the island of Kobe to play a futsal match.

It will be Andrés Iniesta's first time in Kobe since leaving the Japanese club, with whom he played for several seasons before moving to the United Arab Emirates.

Andrés Iniesta wears shorts again: new Clásico with Barça

The event will be held on May 24 and 25 at the new Glion Arena in Kobe, a venue with a capacity for 10,000 spectators. The match will bring together all kinds of legends, including Andrés Iniesta, Romario, and Saviola. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will have the presence of figures such as Pepe, Coentrao, and Emerson.

Andrés Iniesta, who is training as a coach, will wear Barça's colors again with the legends team. The Manchego is already a regular at these events, as he recently played another friendly in Mexico, where he paired with Xavi Hernández.

The event will also feature historic players from Barça's futsal section such as Jordi Torras, Javi Rodríguez, Paco Sedano, Esquerdinha, and Fernandao. There will be two days: on the first, fans can enjoy skill contests and open talks, and on the second, the Clásico between culers and Madridists will be held.