Frenkie de Jong has made a U-turn in recent weeks. The Dutch midfielder seemed to have his days numbered at FC Barcelona after the uncertainty surrounding his future last year.

In that season, the relationship between Frenkie de Jong and the club was marked by tensions. Deco, Barça's sporting director, spent several months trying to get the player to renew, but De Jong did not respond to the club's proposal. This lack of interest in staying at Barça, combined with his contract expiring in 2026, made it seem that this summer the midfielder would leave the Catalan entity.

| Europa Press

Al-Ittihad's Offer for Frenkie de Jong and Flick's Response

With Frenkie de Jong's situation still unsolved, an offer has emerged from Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia. The Arab team, which has been strengthening its squad with big stars, has put 40M on the table for the Barça midfielder.

This offer seemed like an opportunity for Frenkie de Jong, who could have made a leap to the Saudi Arabian league with a lucrative contract. However, Flick's response has been clear: De Jong remains a key piece in his project and his future is tied to the club.

Flick Gives Confidence to Frenkie de Jong

Under Flick's direction, Frenkie de Jong has found new motivation and confidence at FC Barcelona. The German coach has handed him the keys to the midfield, trusting in his ability to be the team's engine.

This confidence has allowed De Jong to display his best version, one that hadn't been seen in previous seasons. His performance has been outstanding, being one of Barça's most important players so far this season. With Flick's support, Frenkie de Jong has established himself as an untouchable piece in the coach's tactical scheme.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press

His presence in the midfield has been essential for the balance and control of the game, which has allowed him to regain his status in the starting eleven of the blaugrana.

Frenkie de Jong's Renewal with Barça

Given the confidence received from Flick and his performance on the field, Frenkie de Jong seems willing to stay at Barça. Although Al-Ittihad's offer was tempting, the player has shown his intention to remain at the club and accept the renewal terms.

With the situation on track, everything points to Frenkie signing a new contract with FC Barcelona in the coming weeks, thus canceling any possibility of signing with the Saudi club.

This way, Frenkie de Jong's future now seems completely assured at FC Barcelona. Hansi Flick's confidence and his recent performance have been decisive for the midfielder to decide to renew and continue being part of this project.