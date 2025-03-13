Julián Álvarez Requests a Barça Signing to Stay at Atleti: Simeone Already Knows

Julián Álvarez, Argentine center forward for Atleti, has become one of the great figures in world soccer, and the colchonero club is willing to do anything to retain him for years. Julián Álvarez has won over Atleti's fans, who this past Wednesday were "frozen" after Simeone's team was eliminated by Real Madrid. Despite saying goodbye to the Champions League, Atleti is delighted with a Julián Álvarez who is already demanding a signing from Barça to stay at Atleti with Simeone.

The transfer market is closed, but Atleti is already willing to make a move to satisfy a Julián Álvarez who wants the colchonero club to fish in Barça. Julián Álvarez is very comfortable at Atleti and doesn't plan to leave, but he wants Simeone's squad to be even more competitive, and that involves securing a signing. This particular signing would come from Barça and would be an express request from Julián Álvarez, the Argentine forward who has scored 22 goals in 43 matches this official season with Atleti.

[IMAGE]{802128}[/IMAGE]

Cholo Simeone's Atleti wants to retain, at all costs, Julián Álvarez, the Argentine forward who will have many offers to leave the colchonero club during this upcoming transfer market. Julián Álvarez wants to stay, but, as we explained, he wants Simeone's squad to improve to try to win the Champions League again next season. Atleti confirms they will try: Julián Álvarez requests a signing from Barça, and Simeone will try to convince Barça to make the operation happen this summer.

Julián Álvarez Requests a Signing from Barça to Stay at Atleti: Simeone Already Knows

The numbers of Julián Álvarez are astronomical: the Argentine has scored 22 goals in his best season since playing in Europe. While it's true that he is now playing everything, Julián Álvarez is showing flashes of a world-class star and is in a position to demand improvements from Cholo Simeone's Atleti. Julián Álvarez doesn't demand big signings, but he has requested that a player from Barça join Simeone's squad for the next season, which is crucial for him.

Atleti and Barça have a good relationship and often exchange players and signings. Usually, Atleti always comes out on top, but in this case, Barça would come out victorious, as they would get rid of one of the highest salaries in Flick's first team. Julián Álvarez isn't one to ask for much, but he wants to have the presence of a TOP player in his opinion: he has a contract at Barça, and Simeone already knows it.

The player Julián Álvarez wants for his Atleti is none other than the French central defender Clément Lenglet, 29 years old and under contract with Barça until 2026. Barça wants to part with Lenglet, and Atleti already knows they want to try to retain the defender, who is on loan until the end of the season. Clément Lenglet and Julián Álvarez have an excellent relationship, and Atleti wants things to keep flowing: the Argentine has requested the signing from a Simeone who approves it.