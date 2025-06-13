Barça make Dani Olmo's situation official: it already happened with Pedri, it can't happen again

Dani Olmo was the only major addition for FC Barcelona last season. The attacking midfielder, who came up through La Masia, returned to the blaugrana club last summer after a €55 million payment to RB Leipzig. It was a personal bet by Hansi Flick, who sees him as a key midfielder because of his talent, mobility, and ability to create play between the lines.

| Europa Press

The truth is that his start was very promising. Dani Olmo excelled in his first matches wearing Barça's jersey. He scored three goals in his first three appearances and showed signs of the highest quality.

Everything suggested that he would be undisputed in Flick's system, but as the matches went by, his impact faded. The reason? Injuries. Dani Olmo has suffered several physical problems that have prevented him from having continuity and have forced the club to make a decision.

Dani Olmo can't catch a break with injuries, but Barça have a solution

In total, Dani Olmo has been sidelined for 71 days (71 días) and has missed 20 matches, a very high number for a player of his level. His physical fragility has caused concern within the club.

| Europa Press

Faced with this situation, Barça have decided to implement a personalized physical plan for Dani Olmo. It's the same approach that once allowed Pedri to recover after a period also marked by injuries. Since its implementation, the Canary Islander has managed to keep his consistency and has left muscular problems behind.

Dani Olmo will use the Pedri method

The goal is for Dani Olmo to follow the same path of progressive recovery that was established with Pedri and to be available for most matches next season. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barça have scheduled an individualized work plan that combines specific strength sessions, muscle improvement, and load management.

In this regard, the plan includes very careful management of Dani Olmo's playing minutes. Flick will ration his participation, especially in the first months of the season. In addition, there will be constant medical monitoring, including regular physical tests to track his progress: the same as what happened with Pedri last summer, which has produced excellent results.

Repeating what happened with Pedri for Dani Olmo is the goal

The club fully trusts Dani Olmo's potential and believes that, if he stays healthy, he can make a difference. That's why this specific protocol has been activated to maximize his performance. The medical and technical staff are aligned in this goal.

With this plan, FC Barcelona hope that Dani Olmo will leave his physical problems behind and can establish himself as a key piece in Hansi Flick's project. If it works as it did with Pedri, FC Barcelona will have their number "20" in top form and ready to shine.