Fabrizio Romano confirms Barça's best news: Deco finally fulfills his mission

FC Barcelona is experiencing a very sweet moment after last season's successes. Hansi Flick's team managed to win LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. Although the Champions League slipped away, the work done in the other competitions was outstanding.

Deco, the sporting director, has managed to create a balanced squad with the resources available, and Flick has been able to shape it to meet the objectives. Now, looking ahead to next season, the Portuguese wants to make some adjustments to add more talent to the team. However, beyond possible signings, Deco is close to achieving an ambitious goal he has been pursuing for almost two years: Fabrizio Romano has confirmed this.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Barça's best news: Deco finally achieves his mission

This issue, which has been on the table for a long time, seems like it will finally be solved. Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the matter.

The Italian journalist, always aware of market moves, has confirmed that Barça and Frenkie de Jong are very close to reaching a contract renewal agreement. This resolution brings relief to Deco, who will be able to rest easy.

Last year, Frenkie de Jong didn't even respond to Deco's proposals, which led Joan Laporta to issue an ultimatum. Specifically, the president made it clear that if he didn't renew before June 30, he would have to leave. However, as Fabrizio Romano has reported, the agreement is close to being finalized.

Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barça

Now, with the situation clearer, Frenkie de Jong has publicly stated that the renewal is close. In statements to a Dutch media outlet, the player said: "I think I'm going to renew my contract with Barça. If everything goes well, it'll happen; I hope it does, I'm happy at Barça."

These words have been backed by Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that the agreement is very close to being finalized. Frenkie de Jong's renewal is a key move in Barça's plans. Hansi Flick considers him essential for the team's future, and his continued presence will allow the club to keep building a solid midfield.

With his renewal, FC Barcelona will be able to keep counting on a top-level footballer and keep stability in their squad to keep fighting for titles. Frenkie de Jong will keep playing at Camp Nou for several years.