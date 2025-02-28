It's Official, Hansi Flick Stands Firm and Achieves His Goal: Barça Earns €25m

Barça is going through a great moment and the sports results are attracting attention from across the continent. The team from Barcelona, led by Hansi Flick, are doing things really well. Besides high-level additions like Olmo, there have also been some income thanks to several sales.

With the arrival of Hansi Flick, Barça has made a notable leap in quality and everything is going smoothly. The coach has formed a really competitive squad and they are competing for all possible titles. Additionally, a player who doesn't count for Flick has already confirmed that he is leaving for a good sum of money.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick's Barça

Hansi Flick is a coach with very clear ideas and doesn't allow anything or anyone to interfere with his decisions. In fact, he has no problem benching his best players if he considers they aren't doing things well. An example of this is Jules Koundé, who has been benched twice for being late to meetings.

It is known that Hansi Flick is eager to play in the new Camp Nou, which is taking longer than expected. Although it was theoretically supposed to be available by the end of 2024, the expected return is now in May. Besides the German, several players in the squad have stated that they are very eager.

Unfortunately for some star players, Hansi Flick has made it clear from the beginning who are left out of the project. Vitor Roque, who just arrived at Barça a little over a year ago, is one of them. The Brazilian hasn't had luck in Barcelona and Fabrizio Romano has already reported on his new destination.

Official, Vitor Roque Already Has a New Team: Goodbye Barça

Vitor Roque chose Barça because he was promised continuity and a relevant role in the first team, which hasn't been true. Xavi Hernández didn't believe in him and it seems Hansi Flick doesn't either; a reason that led him to be loaned to Betis. And now, just a few months later, Vitor Roque is ready to embark on his new adventure in Brazil.

Vitor Roque's signing with Palmeiras is now official. The Brazilian club has paid 25 million for 80% of the rights, so Barça more or less recovers the investment made at the time. We will see if Tigrinho manages to regain confidence in his country and shows all his talent.