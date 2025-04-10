Asks to Return to Real Madrid, Wants to Play in the New Bernabéu: Florentino Responds

Real Madrid continues to face defensive problems, a situation that has persisted since last season. Despite having a squad full of quality, injuries have affected the most key players in the defense. Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militao were two of the major ones affected during the 2023-2024 campaign, and this year the situation hasn't improved much.

They have been joined by Dani Carvajal, who won't be able to return until the next preseason due to a severe injury in his right knee. With these problems, the need to reinforce Real Madrid's defense has become more urgent. The absences in the right-back and center-back positions have left the team with fewer rotation options, forcing them to consider new reinforcements.

Signings of Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid has practically secured Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back position, an addition that would provide solidity and experience. Additionally, the club is still observing Dean Huijsen, the young center-back from Bournemouth, as an option to strengthen the defense.

Huijsen has been one of the great revelations in the Premier League, and his arrival could strengthen Madrid's defense, which is still seeking more quality options in the center.

Miguel Gutiérrez, an Improbable Return

However, what is not in Florentino Pérez's immediate plans is to reinforce the left side of the defense. Although Miguel Gutiérrez, a former player from Madrid's youth academy, has expressed his desire to return to the club and play in the new Bernabéu, it seems that won't be the case.

Despite Miguel Gutiérrez having good performances at Girona, Florentino Pérez won't consider his return to the club. The priority for Real Madrid in that position seems to be to keep Ferland Mendy and Fran García for the next season.

The Situation of Miguel Gutiérrez and the Future of the Left-Back Position

Miguel Gutiérrez, who debuted in Real Madrid's first team, had dreamed of returning to take the next step in his career. However, the club seems more focused on keeping their current options at left-back and reinforcing other positions.

The possibility of Miguel Gutiérrez returning to Real Madrid is almost nil, as the club continues to trust Mendy and García for that position. Despite his desire to return, the future of the left-back position at Madrid seems to be marked by the continuity of the current players.