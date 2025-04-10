Neither Barça, Sevilla, nor Valencia, Ansu Fati Shocks with His New Team: 'I'm Going to the...'

Ansu Fati, considered one of the most promising talents in Spanish soccer, started the season intending to establish himself as a top-level substitute in FC Barcelona's attack. However, as the season has progressed, his prominence in the team has notably declined. Flick doesn't trust him, his participation has been completely minimal as shown by his few appearances.

Ansu Fati hadn't played a single minute since last January 4 against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey. However, yesterday, to everyone's surprise, the '10' returned to the field against Borussia Dortmund. Lamine requested the change in the final stretch of the match so his friend could play, and Flick agreed willingly, although this gesture won't change his future: he's out.

Ansu Fati, Finally, Accepts Reality: He Has to Leave

Aware that his professional development depends on regularity in play, Ansu Fati has expressed his desire to leave Barça. Now, after many months of denying reality, the '10' is ready to start an adventure away from Camp Nou that allows him to regain his level.

During the winter market, Ansu Fati rejected offers from teams like Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Porto, and Besiktas, prioritizing his stay at Barça with the hope of reversing his situation. Additionally, Sevilla and Valencia have also shown interest in adding the forward, seeking to strengthen their attack with his talent and potential. However, Ansu's response had always been the same, and he refused to leave, at least until now.

Unexpected Destinations: Girona and Real Sociedad

In recent hours, two surprising options have emerged for Ansu Fati's future: Girona and Real Sociedad. Both LaLiga clubs have expressed interest in his addition, although with different approaches.​

Girona, backed by the City Football Group, has shown willingness to negotiate a permanent transfer for Ansu Fati. The Catalan club seeks to make a quality leap in their squad and considers the Barça forward a key piece to achieve it. The possibility of Ansu continuing his career in Catalonia could be attractive both for him and his surroundings.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad is considering the option of acquiring the services of young Ansu Fati on loan, with a mandatory purchase option to facilitate negotiations. The txuriurdin team sees in the forward an opportunity to strengthen their attack and, at the same time, offer him a good scenario where he can recover his best professional version. We'll see if Barça's '10' ends up joining Real Sociedad, but what is clear is that he won't stay at Camp Nou.