From Barça to Real Madrid, Pere Romeu Doesn't Want Her: New Signing for Alberto Toril

Women's Real Madrid seeks to follow Barça's example and create a talented squad to compete at the highest level. The white board's objective is clear: make adjustments to the team to fight for all titles, both nationally and internationally.

One of the upcoming changes is the signing of a new goalkeeper to rival Misa Rodríguez, who has been the undisputed starter so far.

A Team in Constant Evolution

Women's Real Madrid not only wants to be a competitive team but also a benchmark. Since its creation, they have been working to build a squad capable of fighting for the most important titles.

| Europa Press

Barça, with its hegemony in Europe, has been an inspiration for the white team. Real Madrid knows they must keep evolving to reach that level of success.

One of the aspects they have evaluated the most in recent seasons is the goalkeeping position. Misa Rodríguez, the Canary Islands goalkeeper, has been essential for the team. However, the club has recognized the need to strengthen this position and give Misa competition.

The Situation of Mylène Chavas

In 2023, Real Madrid brought in Mylène Chavas with the intention that she could compete for the starting position with Misa Rodríguez. However, the French goalkeeper has not managed to win the spot and has had few opportunities to play. She has only played 8 matches, and with her contract set to expire in June, her future at the club seems uncertain.

This scenario has forced the board to consider signing a new goalkeeper. After analyzing several options, they have decided on one of the most outstanding goalkeepers in Europe.

Merle Frohms, the Ideal Signing

Real Madrid has set its sights on Merle Frohms, the experienced German goalkeeper who currently plays for Wolfsburg. The 30-year-old player has an impressive track record that includes two Champions Leagues, four Bundesliga titles, and a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Additionally, she was a runner-up in the 2022 European Championship with the German national team.

Frohms's contract with Wolfsburg ends in June, making her move to Real Madrid even more viable. Although she had already expressed her desire to leave Wolfsburg last year, the goalkeeper decided to renew for one more season. However, this summer she will end her time in Germany, opening the door to her signing with the white club.