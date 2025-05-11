Starter in El Clásico, certain sale in summer: 'Hansi Flick Knows He Doesn't Have the Level'

This afternoon a crucial match for the future of this League will be played, Barça and Real Madrid will face each other at the Olímpic Montjuïc. A victory for Barça would seal the competition with 3 matches remaining to finish the championship. Real Madrid will try to make the opposite happen, a victory would leave their rival very affected after the elimination in the Champions League.

Despite the criticism received for their poor play, Ancelotti's team will try to take advantage of Barça's defeat in Milan. The whites know that it was a defeat that caused great frustration in the blaugrana squad and will try to capitalize on it. Hansi Flick is aware of the importance of the match and has been thinking for days about the best starting eleven to face the eternal rival.

Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Pau Cubarsí, and Szczesny will form the backbone and will most likely be accompanied by De Jong, Raphinha, and Iñigo Martínez. Lewandowski may start once fully recovered from his injury. However, Hansi Flick is clear that he will have to start a player he doesn't count on, he will be a starter in the Clásico but will leave in the summer.

Gerard Martín will start against Real Madrid

Although Alejandro Balde has been included in the squad list, the German coach doesn't want to take any risks. Balde will initially be on the bench waiting for his opportunity in case his participation is needed during the match. Considering the effort made by Gerard Martín in the return match in Milan, it is likely that he won't be able to play the full 90 minutes.

| @geraardmartin

Gerard Martín, although he usually blends well with the rest of the team, has shown to be a step behind. His future could be far from Camp Nou next season and a loan is gaining strength. The former Cornellà player has had quite a few minutes this season especially due to Alejandro Balde's recurring physical problems.

La Liga at stake

The team wants to get rid of the bad taste of the elimination against Inter by defeating Real and putting the League in their pocket. A great atmosphere is expected at the Olímpic for the big occasions, the crowd will be vital to carry the team toward victory. A tough match is expected, the whites won't make it easy knowing it's their last chance to keep competing for the title.

Barça arrives as the leader to the match with a 4-point advantage over Real Madrid, Ancelotti's team clings to winning this Clásico. The white team faces the match with several important absences especially in defense. Barça will try to take advantage of this, and with their trident in full form, tip the match in their favor as soon as possible.