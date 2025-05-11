New Luis Figo case, tension at Barça and Madrid: Will he play with Raúl Asencio or Pau Cubarsí

In a few hours, the most desired Clásico of recent years between Barça and Real Madrid will begin due to the significance of the match. It is a vital game for both clubs' aspirations; if Barça wins, they will have taken an almost definitive step. If, on the contrary, Real Madrid ends up winning, they will have taken a giant step in their aspirations, being only 1 point behind their rival.

If this situation ends up happening, the end of the League could be thrilling and with great pressure for Hansi Flick's team. Both Flick and Carlo Ancelotti will present the best possible line-up to try to tip the balance in their favor. Meanwhile, for Barça, Pau Cubarsí will be the leader of the blaugrana defense while Raúl Asencio will be in charge of trying to keep Courtois's goal at zero.

The two players could also play a decisive role in the sports planning of their respective teams. We are about to witness a new Luis Figo case between the two giants of Spanish soccer. Let's remember that years ago Luis Figo decided to change jerseys, leaving Barça for Real Madrid, provoking endless criticism and negative reactions.

Dean Huijsen on the radar of both teams

Although the story is not the same as Luis Figo's, Dean Huijsen could be the protagonist of a boardroom war between both clubs. The Bournemouth center-back has shared a draft with Pau Cubarsí and Raúl Asencio in the Spanish National Team. Surely, the Dutch player with Spanish nationality will have to decide between Barça and Madrid this summer.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

According to various media, Huijsen would be delighted to play at the Bernabéu, but in the last few hours, they point in the opposite direction. Florentino Pérez considers it excessive to pay 60M for the 19-year-old center-back, while at Barça, they wouldn't have so many doubts. Pau Cubarsí has already stated that Dean Huijsen can be his partner in the defense for the next 10 years.

Huijsen on the blaugrana radar

Barça could bet on the young center-back who is 6 ft. 5 in. (1.95 m) tall, a revelation this season in the Premier. Bournemouth bet on his signing last summer, paying 15M to Juventus, and the move has turned out perfectly. His great performances have earned him a draft from the Spanish coach, debuting with the senior team.

The uncertainty of the future of the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo could definitely mark Huijsen's future at Barça. United has the Uruguayan in their sights, and if they end up winning the Europa League, they could go all out for the Uruguayan and pay his 65M clause. Barça would secure the future of their defense with an impressive pair like Pau Cubarsí and Huijsen, who have shown in the National Team that they complement each other perfectly.