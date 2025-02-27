Between Arsenal and Barça, Mikel Arteta Wants Him, Hansi Flick Does Too: 'the New Iker...'

Barça's season under Hansi Flick's direction has been very positive. The team has shown great dynamics, standing out with 116 goals scored so far this season. Additionally, they have managed to win the Spanish Super Cup, defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in a final that will go down in history.

In LaLiga, Barça leads the standings while also being in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and the round of 16 of the Champions League. Therefore, it is evident that Hansi Flick has managed to find stability in the team and has demonstrated that his project has a future.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is also having a great season. Mikel Arteta has consolidated his project, remaining competitive both in the Premier League and in Europe. Arteta has managed to create a team with great defensive solidity and excellent offensive transition.

However, despite the efforts of their coaches, Barça and Arsenal share a peculiar situation in their goalkeeping positions. This scenario has led Hansi Flick and Mikel Arteta to focus their efforts on the same signing. He plays in LaLiga and promises to make a big impact this summer.

Hansi Flick and Mikel Arteta Eye the Same Goalkeeper

At Barça, Ter Stegen is injured, which led to Iñaki Peña being the starter for some matches. However, after his great performance in the Spanish Super Cup, Wojciech Szczęsny has ended up taking the spot from the homegrown player. A scenario that Hansi Flick wants to solve by signing a new goalkeeper.

On the other hand, Arsenal is going through a similar situation. David Raya has alternated great performances with serious mistakes, which has created uncertainty about his reliability for competing for important titles. Although Raya has quality, his inconsistency has been a concern for Mikel Arteta, who knows he needs a reliable goalkeeper to continue fighting for great achievements.

Barça and Arsenal Target Joan García

Faced with these situations, both Hansi Flick and Mikel Arteta have set their sights on Joan García, the RCD Espanyol goalkeeper, whom many call 'the new Iker Casillas'.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has stood out this season with the Perico team, showing great solidity between the posts and making key interventions. His performance has caught the attention of major European clubs, who see him as a great promise for the future.

Joan García is having a spectacular season, with great performances that have reinforced his reputation. Additionally, everything indicates that the goalkeeper could be drafted by the Spanish national team in the next list, which would further increase his visibility in international soccer.

Joan García's Future Is Up in the Air

Joan García's future seems bright and both Barça and Arsenal have him on their radar. The goalkeeper could make the leap to an elite team in the near future.

The situation in Barça's and Arsenal's goalkeeping positions could accelerate his signing and his performance at RCD Espanyol predicts that his future will be very promising.