Fede Valverde's Situation Is Final: the Blow Has Resounded in Real Madrid's Locker Room

Fede Valverde has become one of Real Madrid's most profitable investments. The Uruguayan arrived for just 5 million euros, but today he is considered one of the best players of the moment in his position.

Valverde's versatility is unique, not only because of the number of positions he can play but also because of the extremely high level he offers in each of them. His ability to adapt and excel has been key for Real Madrid at many moments this season.

Fede Valverde: A Complete Pivot and a Surprising Full-Back

Fede Valverde has proven to be the best possible wildcard for Carlo Ancelotti. As a pivot, his ability to recover balls and his physical display make him indispensable in the midfield. Meanwhile as an interior or winger, his arrival in the opponent's area and his finishing ability stand out, contributing greatly to the attack.

But what has surprised everyone the most is his adaptation to the right-back position, where he has stood out for his speed and arrival in the area. Fede Valverde has become a "plane down the wing," showing a versatility that few players in the world have. This is why Carlo Ancelotti's decision seems firm, causing nervousness in Real Madrid's locker room.

Carlo Ancelotti Is Clear: Fede Valverde Will Continue as a Full-Back

Although Dani Carvajal is indisputable on the right flank when he recovers from his injury, the situation with Lucas Vázquez seems more uncertain. Everything indicates that Carlo Ancelotti intends to keep Fede Valverde as the starting right-back, even when Lucas is available to play.

This decision has not been well received by Lucas Vázquez, who sees his opportunities to play in Real Madrid's important matches diminishing. The competition at right-back is fierce and Valverde has made it clear that his versatility allows him to occupy that position with great success.

Lucas Vázquez, With Fewer Options at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's decision to keep Fede Valverde at right-back could leave Lucas Vázquez with fewer opportunities. Despite being trusted by the Italian, the '17' has seen his role diminish. Moreover, this decision by Ancelotti could directly affect his future, as several sources indicate that Sevilla is after him.

For now, with the season progressing, Fede Valverde continues to demonstrate that he is one of the most important players for Carlo Ancelotti. His versatility and level in various positions make him a key piece for Real Madrid on all fronts.

However, while Fede Valverde continues to shine, the situation with Lucas Vázquez becomes more complicated every day. We will see what Real Madrid decides to do next transfer market with one of its captains.