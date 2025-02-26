Not One nor Two, Three Offers for Ronald Araújo: Juventus Drops From the List

The current season is not being easy at all for Ronald Araújo. He started the season on the sidelines due to a muscle injury he sustained during Copa América last summer. Hansi Flick opted for the Íñigo Martínez-Pau Cubarsí duo, the mix of experience from the Basque center-back with the youth of the Catalan has been a complete success.

The performance of the Uruguayan center-back has always been satisfactory, but it is also true that he has missed many official matches due to his physical problems. Ronald Araújo was in the spotlight last summer and there were many rumors pointing to a possible departure from the club. His injury prevented Barça from making a decision, but everything indicated that in winter he could head to Italy, specifically to Juventus.

Finally, his move to Juventus did not materialize and Ronald Araújo put an end to all the rumors by reaching a renewal agreement with Barça until June 2031. Or so it seemed, as now he has received 3 other offers to leave Barça in the summer.

Ronald Araújo Was About to Sign for Juventus

Last January everything seemed to indicate that Ronald Araújo's days at Barça were numbered. The Italian media La Gazetta dello Sport had already indicated that the center-back had reached a complete agreement with Juventus to leave the Catalan discipline. Initially, it was talked about a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Juventus's coach, Thiago Motta, had expressly requested the signing of the Uruguayan to strengthen the defense in the final stretch of the season. However, Barça had the final say and in the end, the club decided not to transfer the player and opted for his continuity. Íñigo Martínez's injury in the Spanish Super Cup had a lot to do with it and Araújo took the opportunity to make a decision about his future: he renewed until 2031.

Three New Offers for Ronald Araújo

Ronald Araújo's situation took a spectacular turn during January, from a possible departure to his renewal until 2031. Despite this, the Uruguayan's future is not assured by any means, as his clause is only 65 million. With Juventus still in the race but already in the background, three new proposals have emerged.

Several reports indicate that there are already three new teams on Ronald Araújo's trail: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chelsea. Bayern's interest in Barça's center-back is not new, just over a year ago they already tried to sign him. Juventus is definitely out of the race: Araújo's destination will probably be between the Bundesliga and the Premier League.